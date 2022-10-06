Sponsor boost for new West Pier Under-10s Reds, who line up with their coaches David Leather and Dave Brown with partner of Jepsons, Longstaff, Midgley, Haley Garton holding up a new shirt.

Pier coach David Leather said: “Myself, Tom Brook and Simon Riley have been running a West Pier junior team for the last three years, but this season we have had so much interest that we decided to start up the Under-10 Reds, while still running the original team as U10 Blues.

“We have found a sponsor for the Reds, Jepson, Longstaff, Midgley Solicitors”

The sponsors said: ”We are delighted to be sponsoring the U10s Reds. Partners Beth Field and Haley Garton are proud to proud to support and promote local young talent, which reflects their own work ethic.”

