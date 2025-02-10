Super Seamer Sports secure seventh successive win after 7-0 victory at Weighton

Joe Gallagher in action for Edgehill in the 13-0 win at Brid Rovers Reserves. photo by Alec Coulson

​Seamer Sports secured a magnificent seventh win in a row as they soared to to a 7-0 win at fourth-placed Market Weighton Town in the Right Car East Riding County League Championship North.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Plant and Zac Hastie smashed in a brace of goals apiece, with man of the match Jensen Bradbury, Jayden Cordukes and Jake Gallagher also on target.

Seamer boss Jack Adams said: “It was a great performance from everyone in the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the past we have struggled with complacency when taking an early lead however today my players showed hunger for more, I couldn’t be prouder of all the lads.”​

Edgehill's man of the match Josh Fergus hit a hat-trick at Brid. Photo by Alec Coulson

Scalby notched their third win in a row, earning a derby win against Newby.

The visitors dominated the game, Leo Emms started off with a great one on one finish, Sam Foy scoring the second with a neat finish after great work from Josh Williams.

Newby halved the deficit through Gabriel Nzeke’s shot.

After the break, Scalby went 3-1 ahead through a Callum Randerson penalty, right-back Brad Walton then blasted his shot into the top corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sanderson struck again after more great work from man of the match Williams, with Foy also impressing.

Cam Macdonald netted a second Newby consolation.

Edgehill cruised to a 13-0 win at Bridlington Rovers Reserves.

Josh Greening hit four, Billy Logan scored a hat-trick - taking him to 25 for the season. Man of the match Josh Fergus also claimed his hat-trick.

Then Ted Edwards, Lewis Taylor, and 17-year-old Kaden Evans scored his first goal for the club.

Goal of the game was Fergus’ second goal, playing a one-two with Logan before curing his shot into the top corner from the edge of the box