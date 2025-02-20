Super-sub Aston Lambert earns superb 3-2 comeback win for Bridlington Rovers Pandas

Brid Rovers Pandas, maroon kit, won 3-2 at home to Three Tuns. Photo by TCF Photography

​Bridlington Rovers Pandas battled back from 2-0 down to earn a 3-2 home win against Three Tuns in the Right Car East Riding County Football League second division on Saturday.

This was a fantastic result against a decent Three Tuns side who have been around the top of the table most of the season, made all the more impressive considering how many players Pandas had missing.

The hosts started the game reasonably well creating some decent chances but found themselves 2-0 down against the run of play after 30 minutes through some miscommunication.

But Pandas managed to get back into the game just before half-time through Ellis Bath who finished nicely after a great ball from Charley Brown.

At half-time the hosts made a change with Aston Lambert coming on, and he made an immediate impact and started getting the ball down and playing some good stuff. Ten minutes into the half Brown equalised with a fine header from a setpiece.

Pandas continued to probe and got their rewards when they took the win through the excellent Lambert, on his senior debut, coolly running through and slotting past the keeper.

Pandas coach Martin Richardson said: “I’m incredibly proud of my lads who gave absolutely everything. Heads could have dropped after going two down but they kept believing and got our rewards.

"It was great to see another 16-year-old coming in and playing fantastic, we’ve always promoted youth and it will serve not just us but the club well in the future.”​