​Super-sub Zac Hansen hits hat-trick as Newlands Park shine in 5-3 win at Bridlington Rovers Reserves

​Newlands Park shone in their 5-3 win at Bridlington Rovers Reserves

​Super-sub Zac Hansen fired home a hat-trick as Newlands Park hit top form in a 5-3 win at Bridlington Rovers Reserves in the Right Car East Riding County League Championship North.

The visitors led 2-0 at the break thank to a penalty fired into the top corner by Dan Freer and a nice finish from Rob Whitehead, but Newlands boss Dan Sheader said: “We should have been 6-0 up at the break as we were on top form in the first half. It was the best we have played this season.”

Newlands goalkeeper Tom Cammish had to go off 10 minutes before the break with a knee injury and centre-back Ryan Collings replaced him between the sticks.

Hansen came off the bench and made it 3-0 with quick feet and a smart finish into the bottom corner, but the hosts pulled it back to 3-1.

Hansen restored Newlands’ three-goal lead thanks to a smart lob after a brilliant flick-on by Olly Parker.

A disputed home penalty made it 4-2 and they struck again to reduce the deficit to one goal, but Hansen secured the points for Newlands – and his hat-trick – with another lobbed shot from 15 yard.

Sheader added: “Our man of the match was left-back Will Rowley, but the whole team deserve credit for a great display especially in the first half.”

James Langton, Dawson Snaith and Ben Ward scored for Rovers.

Edgehill powered to top spot after an 8-1 win at Newby.

The visitors took an early lead through Billy Logan which set the tone for the first half for Edgehill to dominate. Logan and Josh Greening linked up brilliantly, Logan got his second and Greening fired in a hat-trick including a superb lob from 20 yards.

In the second half Newby pressed on and got a deserved goal back. Edgehill keeper Martin Cappleman couldn’t hold a free kick and Cameron Macdonald reacted quickest to tap home.

Late on Edgehill man of the match Logan got another two goals and the win was completed by veteran Liam Cooper who finished off a fine team move.

Archie Pickup on his debut, George Martin, and Tom MacDonald shared the man of the match for Newby.

A below-par Scalby lost 3-0 at home to Brid Spa.

Callum Randerson and Ross Lazenby had shots blocked for the home side.

Lewis McGrath was star man for Scalby as he kept going in the middle of park. Sam Clarke scored twice for Spa, Josh White also notching.