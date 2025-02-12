Teenager Jack Kilpatrick nets hat-trick as Whitby Fishermen cruise to win at Billingham

Whitby Fishermen's Society romped to an 8-1 win at Billingham Town Development. Photo by Brian Murfield

Teenager Jack Kilpatrick shone as Whitby Fishermen’s Society powered to an 8-1 North Riding Football League Division 1 win at Billingham Town Development.

Fishermen’s started the game fast and nearly scored within the first minute after a chance from Brad Dowson.

It didn’t take Fishermen’s long to have their next chance and this time they took it.

Jack Kilpatrick, 16, put Fishermen’s ahead after just five minutes.

Whitby Fishermen's Society romped to an 8-1 win at Billingham Town Development. Photo by Brian Murfield

Fishermen’s continued with their high press and went 2-0 up thanks to Karl Storr’s lovely chipped shot. Kilpatrick then scored his second and a Storr header extended their lead to 4-0.

In the second half Jake Faichney scored twice near the hour mark, sub Ash Woodier made it 7-0 before man of the match Kilpatrick completed his hat-trick five minutes from time.

Billingham were awarded a late penalty which keeper Kobie Boocock saved before Town were awarded another penalty which was converted.

Ten-man Whitby Fishermen’s Society Development drew 1-1 at home to New Marske in Division Two.

Fishburn Park Academy

Marske took the lead after five minutes. Fishermen’s grew into the game and on the 30 minute mark found the equaliser thanks to Tommy Jobling.

Fishermen’s had a man sent off with 25 minutes to go but managed to hang on to a well deserved point.

Fishermen’s man of the match was Jack Mcloughlin for a dominant performance in midfield.

Staithes Athletic lost 3-1 at home to Scarborough Athletic Reserves in the NRCFA County Cup semis.

In the North Riding Premier Division, Lealholm won 1-0 at home to Kader thanks to a 77th-minute goal from super-sub Jake Brunskill.

Charlie Smith and Adam Warrilow scored as Fishburn Park lost 4-2 at home to Guisborough Reserves.