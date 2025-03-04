West Pier shock Division One high-flyers Wombleton in Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy quarter-final shoot-out

Ayton, green kit, pictured earlier this season against Goal Sports, won 5-0 at home to Kirkdale on Saturday. Photo by Wandering Photography

​Second division West Pier won 7-6 on penalties in their Beckett League Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy quarter-final at Division One title chasers Wombleton Wanderers.

Stand-in keeper Neil Thomas made the decisive penalty save for Pier, writes Andy Stanton.

Dec Richardson had a couple of chances for the visitors in the first half and maybe should have done a little better.

In the second half Wanderers had a few long-range strikes but nothing to worry veteran keeper Scott Wardman. Wombleton seemed most dangerous from corners but there were some great last-ditch headers from Neil Thomas, Mikey Pickering and Si Rigg.

With not long to go Richardson should have scored but his effort hit the crossbar, then, in the final minute, with an open goal at his mercy, veteran Paul Provins curled his effort just wide of the post.

The Pier penalty-scorers in the 7-6 shoot-out win were Provins, Josh Welburn, Richardson, Rigg, Thomas, Pickering and Jenkinson.

The Pier men of the match were the midfield trio of Jenkinson, Thomas and Sam Garnett, with Pickering, Rigg and Welburn all having solid games at the back.

Division Two side Danby welcomed Amotherby & Swinton to Easton Lane but found themselves two goals down after 10 minutes.

Ryan Hewison pulled a goal back from the penalty spot and within the hour Josh Grimley’s superb shot made it 2-2. However, Amotherby scored a late penalty in the closing moments.

In Division One, hosts Ayton disposed of Kirkdale United 5-0.

Nicko Dunn and Isaac Sands gave the hosts a first-half advantage, Will Stokoe, Sands and Zac Hansen improving the scoreline in the second half.

Goal Sports found themselves 2-1 up at the break at home to Thornton Dale.

An own goal, following an early strike by Jordan Peet gave the hosts hope with Sam Hancock replying for Dale.

The second half saw goals from Toby Dale and Tim Whincup ensure the visitors took away maximum points.

Bagby & Balk lifted themselves from the foot of Division Two with an unlikely victory over leaders Heslerton.

In a scrappy affair the hosts went ahead, with a hint of offside, through Reece Windle.

The visitors hit the post and fired over when well-placed and drew level within the hour with a cute finish from Morgan Kendrew, latching onto a fine through-ball from Jamie Atkinson.

A mistake in the Heslerton back line gifted Windle his second and Bagby’s ultimate winner.

Fishburn Park Academy earned a 4-1 win at home to Amotherby & Swinton Reserves.

Park’s goals came from Will Blake, Aaron Locker, Rueben Mason and Harry Poole.

Ryedale were hit for 10 at home to Goldsborough, Ben Duell and Andy Martin hitting doubles alongside a hat-trick by Harry Starsmore.

There were also goals for James Niel, Phil Spencer and Jack Bowden for the Whitby outfit.

Lealholm Reserves earned a 4-2 win at Sinnington.

John Ventress, Harry Craggs, Sony McDermott and sub Lucas Theaker netted for the winners, with Aidan Taylor and Jack Vincent replying for the hosts.