Whitby Fishermen’s Society battle back to earn 2-2 draw at North Riding Football League Division 1 rivals Thirsk Falcons

Whitby Fishermen's Society drew 2-2 at Thirsk Falcons. Photo by Brian Murfield

​Whitby Fishermen’s Society fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at high-flying Thirsk Falcons in North Riding Football League Division One on Saturday.

Fishermen’s found themselves behind early doors after a long ball over the top caught the away defence out.

The visitors then began to grow into the game and started to look the better team but they couldn’t find the back of the net before the half-time interval despite creating fine chances for strikers Jos Storr and Jake Faichney.

Behind at the break but playing the better football Fishermen’s looked to find the equalising goal but it was another long ball over the top early into the second half that put the Falcons 2-0 ahead.

As the second half went on Fishermen’s started to knock on the door, and, with time running out quickly, Jos Storr hit one back from 30 yards out into the bottom corner.

Five minutes later super-sub Jay Jordan found the deserved equaliser for Fishermen’s.

The man of the match for the Whitby side went to midfielder Joe Hutchinson.

Fishermen’s will entertain Division One leaders Linthorpe Academicals this Saturday.

Lealholm earned a 1-0 win on the road at Darlington RA Seniors in the premier division.

Brad Lewis’ goal after only 13 minutes earned the fifth-placed Tigers all the three points from their trip north.

Lealholm will play host to rivals Staithes Athletic in the Macmillan Bowl this coming Saturday.

Fourth-placed Athletic lost out by a 3-0 margin at pacesetters Boro Rangers U23 on Saturday afternoon, although the chasing teams behind Rangers do have games in hand.

Fishburn Park slipped to a 3-2 home loss against Humber Premier League high-flyers Pocklington Town in the Yorkshire Old Boys Shield on Saturday.

Rhys Kipling and Callum Halley were the goalscorers for the home team.

Joe Crowther was the Fishburn man of the match.

Third-placed Park are at home to 10th-placed Stokesley Sports Club on Saturday.

Whitby Fishermen's Society Dev lost 7-0 at home to Yarm & Eaglescliffe U21 in Division Two.

