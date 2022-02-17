Whitby Town Academy hosting Taster Event at Redcar & Cleveland College.

Whitby Town Academy's launch last year, from left, Graeme Hinchliffe, Kelly Coupland and Lee Bullock

The Academy offers talented young footballers, aged 16 to 18, the opportunity to play competitive football within a league, take part in training, strength and conditioning sessions, whilst gaining expert coaching from ex-professional footballers, writes Liam Ryder.

Footballers will also be able to gain a nationally recognised qualification in sports coaching, sports science, public services, or engineering.

We will be holding a taster event at Redcar & Cleveland College on Thursday February 24 between 10am and 12pm.

The event will include an information talk, as well as practical sessions.

Anyone attending the event should wear appropriate football kit.