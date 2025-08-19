Hannah Bailey and Kate Owen win South Cliff Golf Club ladies competitions

Hannah Bailey, right, and Kate Owen show off their silverware after winning their respective South Cliff Golf Club ladies competitionsplaceholder image
Twelve players competed in the Ladies Club Championship at South Cliff Golf Club.

The 36-hole scratch competition was played in blustery conditions.

Defending champion Hannah Bailey posted a first round score of 85 taking a one shot lead over Anita Arnold-Forster into the second round.

With some close contenders, Hannah's second round score of 86 gave her the overall victory, finishing two shots clear of runner-up Ali Lockwood who had rounds of 87 and 86.

The same field compete in a two round handicap competition, The Committee Cup.

The winner was Kate Owen with gross scores of 90 and 89 giving her a two round nett total of 143.

Runner-up was Fran Woodcock, playing in her first ever two round competition, with gross scores of 94 and 102 giving her a two round nett of 146.

Presentation of the prestigious trophies by Lady Captain Judy Locking took place after play.

