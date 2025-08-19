Hannah Bailey and Kate Owen win South Cliff Golf Club ladies competitions
The 36-hole scratch competition was played in blustery conditions.
Defending champion Hannah Bailey posted a first round score of 85 taking a one shot lead over Anita Arnold-Forster into the second round.
With some close contenders, Hannah's second round score of 86 gave her the overall victory, finishing two shots clear of runner-up Ali Lockwood who had rounds of 87 and 86.
The same field compete in a two round handicap competition, The Committee Cup.
The winner was Kate Owen with gross scores of 90 and 89 giving her a two round nett total of 143.
Runner-up was Fran Woodcock, playing in her first ever two round competition, with gross scores of 94 and 102 giving her a two round nett of 146.
Presentation of the prestigious trophies by Lady Captain Judy Locking took place after play.