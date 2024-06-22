Gary McCoy earns hat-trick of victories at Barry Sheene Festival at Oliver’s Mount

Action from the 2024 Barry Sheene Festival at Oliver's Mount. PHOTOS BY BEN BROADLEY

With a bustling paddock on Friday evening, Oliver’s Mount was primed for a weekend of old and new bikes on track as spectators across generations gathered for a very special Barry Sheene Festival.

The event honours 1970s racing icon Barry Sheene, featuring classic bikes revered as priceless pieces of racing history.

All were on display over the weekend and many of them were ridden by star racers of yesteryear around the iconic Oliver’s Mount circuit, as well as a host of slightly less valuable classic bikes racing over the weekend, alongside a full schedule of modern machines, offering spectators a unique blend of old and new.

Living legends Steve Parrish, Alan Carter, Ian Simpson, and Charlie Williams were also in attendance, mingling with fans and hosting a chat show in the top tent chatting all things past and present on and off the track, along with live music across the weekend after racing.

Sidecar action from the Barry Sheene Festival.

The riders and spectators were treated to all four seasons in one day, across both days as the weather decided to make it even more challenging for the riders.

Despite the changeable weather, race fans remained undeterred.

Qualifying saw Gary McCoy on pole for the SuperTwins and Supersport Group 1, Stuart Hall leading the Classics and Lightweights, Bailey Harker fronting the CB500, and Jack Worth taking pole for Supersport Group 2.

Lee Crawford and Scott Hardy led the Sidecars qualifying.

The race action was lapped up by the fans at Oliver's Mount.

Rain caused a brief halt in racing, leading to an early lunch.

Mike Norbury qualified on pole for the Classic Superbike race.

The day featured the Jamie Kelman and Ian Bainbridge Memorial laps.

David McArthur won the first race of the day in the BDS Motorcycles SuperSport B class, followed by McCoy’s win in the BDS Supersport A race.

Norbury then secured his first win in the Road Racing Ireland Classic Superbike race.

Despite the weather, McCoy took his second win in the JMS SuperTwins.

Sunday brought sun and blue skies and a full day of racing.

Crawford dominated the MAG Farmyard Party Sidecars, winning all three races.

Adam Shelton took the first CB500 win, with Toby Shann securing two wins in the CB500 & 243 RRA Support race.

McCoy achieved a hat-trick with two wins in the BDS Motorcycles SuperSport race and one in the JMS SuperTwins.

Stuart Hall maintained his pole in the Road Racing News Classics & Lightweights, and Norbury won the Road Racing Ireland CSBK race.

The Barry Sheene Feature race saw McCoy and Norbury in a fierce battle, with Don Gilbert challenging the leaders.

Unfortunately, Norbury lost the front going into Mere on the final lap, allowing Gilbert to edge past McCoy for the win, with the latter settling for second and Tom Weeden taking third.

Gilbert then won the subsequent Classic Superbike race, while McCoy secured his final win of the weekend in the final JMS SuperTwin race.

All eyes now turn to the next meeting, The Cock O’ The North on July 20-21.