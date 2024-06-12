Motorcycling stars past and present head to Barry Sheene Festival at Oliver’s Mount
There will be a display of stunning classic bikes. at the festival this year, the infamous Steve Parrish will be returning with the likes of Ian Simpson, Charlie Williams and Alan Carter.
The living legends will be around all weekend, chatting to spectators and getting involved in keeping the memory of Barry Sheene alive.
They will also be hosting a Big Top Chat show during Saturday evening of the festival and riding some very special race bikes on track.
There will be a full schedule of racing across the weekend.
Hot off the back of their outing at The Isle of Man TT races such as Mike Browne, Tom Weeden, Rob Hodson, Joe Yeardsley, Mike Norbury, Lee Crawford & Scott Hardie, Steve and Matty Ramsden will all be in attendance along with firm fans’ favourite Gary McCoy just to name a few.
There will also be a number of parades giving spectators the opportunity to see some of the living pieces of history taking a spin around the ‘miniature TT by the seaside’, and even to have a go yourself around the closed circuit if you sign up for a parade lap sessions.
Event Organiser Andy Hayes said: “The Barry Sheene event is a very special event in our annual calendar.
"In addition to the usual top class racing we always have, it is also a chance for all classic bike enthusiasts to get together and show their bikes, or just come along and look at all the amazing bikes on display and chat to the owners.”
Under-16s get in free with a paying adult.
Purchase tickets online at: https://oliversmount.ticketco.events/uk/en/e/2024_bsc/ or buy them at the gate.