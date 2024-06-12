Motorcycling stars past and present head to Barry Sheene Festival at Oliver’s Mount

Olivers Mount action...Photo by Richard Ponter

Motorcycling stars of the past and present will be on show at the popular Barry Sheene Festival this weekend at Oliver’s Mount.

There will be a display of stunning classic bikes. at the festival this year, the infamous Steve Parrish will be returning with the likes of Ian Simpson, Charlie Williams and Alan Carter.

The living legends will be around all weekend, chatting to spectators and getting involved in keeping the memory of Barry Sheene alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will also be hosting a Big Top Chat show during Saturday evening of the festival and riding some very special race bikes on track.

Gary McCoy in action at a wet Oliver's Mount. Photo by Ben Broadley

There will be a full schedule of racing across the weekend.

Hot off the back of their outing at The Isle of Man TT races such as Mike Browne, Tom Weeden, Rob Hodson, Joe Yeardsley, Mike Norbury, Lee Crawford & Scott Hardie, Steve and Matty Ramsden will all be in attendance along with firm fans’ favourite Gary McCoy just to name a few.

There will also be a number of parades giving spectators the opportunity to see some of the living pieces of history taking a spin around the ‘miniature TT by the seaside’, and even to have a go yourself around the closed circuit if you sign up for a parade lap sessions.

Event Organiser Andy Hayes said: “The Barry Sheene event is a very special event in our annual calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action from Oliver's Mount. Photo by Ed Hall

"In addition to the usual top class racing we always have, it is also a chance for all classic bike enthusiasts to get together and show their bikes, or just come along and look at all the amazing bikes on display and chat to the owners.”

Under-16s get in free with a paying adult.