Andrew Hopper and Sarah Noble lead the way for Scarborough Athletic Club at North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun

Action from North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun

The first for the club was Andrew Hopper who was fourth overall of 111 and second Over-50 with a Parkrun PB. =

The club’s females were led by Sarah Noble, who was second female overall of 50 and also achieved a Parkrun PB. She was followed by Rhona Marshall, who was 27th female after guiding her young son Jack on his Parkrun debut at which he was third in the 10 years and younger age group.

Neil Scruton added to the club’s age group course records in the Over-70 group and was ninth male overall of 57.

Other Male results

D. Leaming 1st Over-45

S.McEwan 7th

C.Bourne 3rd Over-50

Glyn Hewitt in action

D. Smart 4th Over-40

E. Unanue 3rd Over-40

I. Lamb 4th Over-40

R. Gough 5th Over-70.

Other Female results

L. McNeil 3rd Over-45

A. Metcalfe 7th Over-60 and a PB

M. Scruton 2nd Over-70.

Four SAC members took part in the latest Sewerby Parkrun.

Linda Hinchliffe was the third-placed Over-50 at the clifftop course.

Patricia Keenan and Mary Slater had another notable one-two finish for Over-70s and Alan Keenan was first Over-75 at the Sewerby event.

Two SAC members took part in the latest Cinder Track Whitby Parkrun.

Dave Fox and Harry Whitehouse finish first and fourth respectively in the Over-70 results.

Olive Bannister returned to Parkruns after over two years at the Hull Parkrun at East Park, and was pleased to finish first in a higher Over-65 Age Group.

Glen Shelton and Mitchell England took part in the latest Dalby Forest Parkrun.