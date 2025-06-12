From left, Tyne Cup winner Andy Webb, Borough BC Secretary Barrie Watson and runner-up Kenny Wale.

On Sunday Borough ran their Tyne Cup Singles Merit with 53 entries.

The first game proved to be something of a marathon lasting 32 ends before home bowler Lynn Gates won 21-20 against David Muir (Eastfield).

Perhaps fortunately from the time point of view there were few first round games that were this long.

Another Eastfield bowler, Deborah Thornton, nearly pulled off a very good win against David Knights (Sheffield) only losing 21-19. This was also the score when Geoff Watson (Whitby) beat Kevin Gates (Dukes Park) and when Sue Wilkinson beat Borough clubmate Shaughan Temple.

In the second round Lynn Gates had another long game but lost out this time, 21-19, to Joyce Harland (Whitby). Alan Landers (North Cliff) had an emphatic, and rather unexpected, 21-9 win against Andy Deighton (Dukes Park) while Knights lost 21-20 to Ian Richardson (North Cliff).

Gary Thornton (Borough) went through 21-18 against Sue Holdsworth (Hunmanby).

In the third round Wale had a 21-19 win against Lisa Watson (Hunmanby) to face Danny Cooper (North Cliff) who had a 21-16 win against Barrie Watson. Denise Dobson (Dukes Park) had a comfortable 21-9 win against Harland while Landers won 21-14 against Geoff Oldham (Hunmanby).

In the bottom half of the draw home bowler Andy Adamson beat Pam Watson 21-15 to face Richardson who won 21-12 against Thornton. Geoff Watson (Whitby) scraped through 21-20 against Stuart Thompson (Pontefract) while Andy Webb (Alverthorpe) had a 21-14 win against Billy Holdsworth (Hunmanby).

In the quarter-finals Wale beat Cooper 21-16 while Dobson had a good 21-13 win against Landers. Adamson went down 21-14 against Richardson while Webb cruised through 21-8 against Geoff Watson.

In the first semi-final Wale ended Dobson’s good run with a 21-16 win while Webb won 21-14 against Richardson.

The final started out quite evenly before Wale built up a lead of 15-11.

At this point the heavens opened and Webb took control, perhaps surprisingly as Wale does have a liking for heavier greens, and went into a lead of 18-15.

Wale did make a bit of a comeback but Webb eventually ran out winner by 21-17.

The trophy was presented by Borough Secretary Barrie Watson.

This Friday there will be an Over-60s doubles merit at Dukes Park while on Sunday there is an Open Doubles at Robin Hood’s Bay.

Entries for all merits during the summer must be made in advance with the appropriate competition secretary for the host club.

The tenth, and penultimate, round of the first half of the Evening Singles League saw Eastfield A have their lead trimmed slightly.

Eastfield won 147-110 (6-2) at Whitby C who still climb into third as North Cliff C were having their rest week while Borough C won 158-113 (7-1) at home to Robin Hood’s Bay to cut Eastfield’s lead by 11 to 31.

Hunmanby B move into fourth position with a 122-118 (5-3) home win against Brid Bay while Westgate B won 153-113 (6-2) at home to Dukes Park B and Eastfield B won (132-128) at home to Borough D.