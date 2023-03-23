Anna Giddings leads the way for Scarborough Athletic Club at North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun

Anna Giddings led the way at Wykeham.

Anna Giddings was the overall first home for the club, first female overall of 62 and fifth overall of 143 with a PB, writes Mick Thompson.

Anna was followed by the next two overall females, namely Sue Haslam who was second and first Over-65 and Nikki Carr the third.

Duncan Smart followed Anna in fifth male overall of 78 and was first Over-50.

Other male results: D. Leaming 3rd Over-50, M.Rutt 10th C.Bourne 5th Over 50, T. Carrington 20th, D. Lester 3rd Over-50, J. Ward 6th Over-40, M. Padgham 4th Over-65, M. Thompson 1st Over-80

Other female results: L. Bourne 3rd Over-50, G. Glegg 1st Over-60, L. Lester 7th Over-45, S. Vaughan 6th Over-40, C.Bilton 8th Over-45, J. Hudson 3rd Over-60.

Helpers: Carey Bilton, Robert Glover and Jacob Waite.

Three club members took part in the Cinder Track Whitby Parkrun.

Neil Scruton led the trio after finishing up in 9th overall of 106 and 1st Over-75.

He was followed by Victoria O’Neil who was 12th female overall and 2nd Over-45, and Olive Bannister 1st Over-65.

Five SAC members took part in the latest Sewerby Parkrun.

Pauline Elliott led the four others after finishing 46th female overall of 96 and 6th Over-45.

She was followed by a trio of Over-70 females namely Mary Slater 3rd, Lesley Bayes 4th and Pat Keenan 6th.

Alan Keenan was 3rd Over-75.

At Caffarella Rome, Parkrun, Steven Garlick warmed up for the next day’s Rome Marathon with 22nd overall of 153 and 2nd Over-55.

At Grangemoor Cardiff Parkrun, Suzanne Villiers was 11th Over-60, while at the Alvaston Derby Parkrun Harry Whitehouse was 2nd Over-70 at what was his 180th Parkrun.