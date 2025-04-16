Bill Burnside is presented with the President's Salva at Bridlington Bay Bowling Club.

Bridlington Bay Bowling Club held its first competition of the season which was played in reasonable weather.

The President’s Salva Competition was handicapped to give players of all abilities more chance of progressing through the event.

Bill Burnside and Tommy Donald and John Oxley and Brian Barber made it through to the semi finals.

A spokesperson said: “There was some very good bowling from all players with Bill Burnside and John Oxley progressing to the final

“Both players performed well and a very close game was eventually won by Bill 21–18.

"Thank you to all who attended the competition and to Irene for organising the event.”