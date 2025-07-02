Billy and Sue Holdsworth claim victory in Bridlington Bay Mixed Doubles Merit

From left, Brid Bay winners, Sue and Billy Holdsworth, runners-up Sue Emmerson and Kenny Wale.

Sunday saw the first Mixed Doubles of the season at Bridlington Bay sponsored by Bondville Model Village.

In the first round, played off scratch as were all games apart from the semis and final which, because of time constraints, were played with 4 on the card, Ashley Brunton-Douglas & Eileen Greenwood (both Eastfield) struggled to win 21-17 against Hunmanby pair Kath & Tom Muckley while Danny Cooper (North Cliff) & Lisa Watson (Hunmanby) eased through 21-8 against Tony & Mo Chambers (both Castleford).

Chris & Denise Dobson (both Dukes Park) were pressed hard by Richard Jackson (Thongsbridge) & Amanda Hagen (Alverthorpe) before going through 21-19.

In the second round Robert Child (N Cliff) & Sue Wilkinson (Borough) had a 21-2 win against Josh Emmerson (Whitby) & Lynne Humpleby (Brid Bay) to face Tony & Jennie Allen (both Hunmanby) who had the late second round bye.

Brunton-Douglas & Greenwood had something of a reality check when they faced Cooper & Watson going down 21-8 while Kenny Wale & Sue Emmerson (both Whitby) won 21-15 against the Dobsons. Another Whitby pair, Ian Hadden & Jo Leeman won 21-16 against Tony & Rita Bland (Borough) to face Hunmanby’s Billy & Sue Holdsworth who won 21-15 against Scott Wardman (N Cliff) & Jo Gates (Borough).

A close game saw Andy Deighton & Katie Gates (both Dukes Park) go through 21-17 against Alan Landers & Allison Roe (both N Cliff) to face Ronnie Noble (Borough) & Judith Andrews (N Cliff) who eliminated the Whitby pair of Steve Dove & Joyce Harland 21-14.

In the first quarter-final Child & Wilkinson were run close by the Allens before going through 21-18 while Wale & Emmerson had an unexpectedly comfortable 21-10 win over Cooper & Watson.

The Holdsworths were also run close by Hadden & Leeman but eventually won 21-19 to face Deighton & Gates who had a 21-11 win against Noble & Andrews.

Both semi-finals were close, Wale & Emmerson winning 21-19 against Child & Wilkinson while the Holdsworths had a slightly easier time winning 21-16 against Deighton & Gates.

The final was a very close affair overall.

The Holdsworths won the first two ends to lead 5-4 only for Wale & Emmerson to win three of the next four to level at 10-10.

The Holdsworths then won 4 of the next 5 ends to lead 16-11. After another two ends this lead was extended to 19-13 before Wale & Emmerson scored 7 against 1 in the next four ends to make it 20-20.

At this point the Holdsworths rallied and scored the single point needed for victory.

This Friday there will not be an O60s merit as the O60s representative side will be competing in the Yorkshire Hickson Trophy in Sheffield.

They play Airedale & Wharfedale first and then, if they win, the winners of Bradford v Halifax.

On Sunday there is an Open Singles at Whitby.

Entries for all merits during the summer must be made in advance with the appropriate Competition Secretary for the host club.