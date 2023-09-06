Borough A hot-shots secure Doubles League championship
In the final game, against rivals North Cliff ‘A’, long-time leaders Borough still needed 49 points from the final set of four 21 up matches to seal the title.
John Lloyd and Pete Charter had a superb 21-16 victory over Cliff’s Danny and John Cooper. Then when Borough’s Tony Bland and Steve Taylor beat Pat Germaine and David Hill 21-15 followed by Steve Price and Liam Vasey beating Callum Malone and Ed McCormack 21-16 the title was Borough’s.
To complete the evening Borough captain Barrie Watson and Caroline Watson beat Colin Leadhill and Richard Devine 21-20 to net a full 84 points and the title in style.