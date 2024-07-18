Bridlington Road Runner Evie Lakes races to Walkington Fun Run glory​

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 18th Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
Evie Lakes topped the billing for the Bridlington Road Runners Juniors with a dominant display in the Walkington Fun Run.

Lakes was on top form, leading the yellow and black back home at Walkington in a superb time of 10 minutes 24 seconds, writes Thomas Fynn.

Evie's speed and strength ensured she was both first Female finisher and second overall in a very competitive race.

Alfie Verner was placed as the third Under-13 Boy in a time of 11 minutes 1 second, and Riley Marsh, in 12 minutes 43 seconds, completed an impressive team performance for Brid Road Runners Juniors at this showpiece event.

The Choat family, from left, Tyler, Justin, Lily and Emma, at the Albert parkrun.The Choat family, from left, Tyler, Justin, Lily and Emma, at the Albert parkrun.
The BRR Juniors had a big turnout at the adult members Summer League parkrun event at a wet and windswept Sewerby Hall on Saturday morning.

Alfie Verner was the first Bridlington Junior back on a sapping and soggy morning at the coastal course in 22 minutes 11 seconds, followed by Oceane Price, in 22 minutes 49 seconds, who was the third Female finisher.

Charlie Smith crossed the line in a time of 22 minutes 50 seconds, followed in by Annabelle Miller, in 24 minutes 4 seconds, and Rebecca Miller in 25 minutes 38 seconds.

Meanwhile at Albert Parkrun in Middlesbrough, Tyler Choat kept his fine form rolling with a 20:48 course PB performance.

Lily Choat took another 30-second chunk off a course PB with a battling 26:29 run through relentless rain.

