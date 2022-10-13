Caedmon Colllege equestrian stars

There is a team of 11 riders from across the years at Caedmon College that are out regularly competing representing their school on the Equestrian team.

This month Caedmon will be off to the NSEA national championships at Keyso again with seven riders, Molly Welford, Olivia Clarkson, Freya Woods, Saffron Verrill, Ruth Chadfield, Mary Agar and Alphie Beesley.

They have qualified across four classes, and gained enough points for their region to jump in the regional championships final which is a first for all the riders that take part.

Caedmon have had some amazing results over the last few years and previously competed at the NSEA national championships last year.

Six months ago Caedmon took a team to Hickstead eventers challenge, in which all the students did extremely well against tough competition at the well known venue and had a great time.

The team was Olivia Clarkson, Freya Woods, Molly Welford and Mary Agar.

Olivia Clarkson also qualified for the county showjumping championships and came away with a fabulous fourth in the final.

The team are always grateful of any sponsorship as they get no school funding and try to fundraise, previously the children have done cake bakes and raffles as well as some local contributions.

