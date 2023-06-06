Caroline Watson and Pauline Allison earn Borough Bowling Club Ted King Shield success

Borough Bowling Club secretary Barrie Watson presents the prizes to the winners.

The all-ladies paring of Caroline Watson and Pauline Allison took the first final place beating Dave Walker and Pete Charter 21-14, while John Lloyd and Kev Moss defeated Tony Bland and Joyce Barron for the second berth.

Caroline and Pauline got off to a great start in the final, racing into a 7-0 lead and John and Kev were always playing catch up but got back to 11-9 down.

The ladies then won five ends in a row to race into a 19-9 lead before finally running out winners 21-13.

Andy Adamson presents the Tyne Cup to the winners.

Borough Bowling Club hosted their annual Tyne Cup singles competition on Sunday.

The trophy is dedicated to the memory of long-time Borough Club secretary Mick Gates and the competition was kindly sponsored by the Gates family.

There were 60 entrants from all over Yorkshire at Borough and after eight hours of bowling the cup final was contested by Hunmanby’s Pam Watson and Whitby’s Paul Morgan.

Morgan was quickest to start on a tricky green and he ran into a 12-5 lead before Watson fought back to close the gap to 10-14.

However Morgan then produced a great display of corner bowling to run out a 21-10 winner.