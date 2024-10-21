​Corinthians Tigers fight back for Scarborough Table Tennis League draw with Premier Club Eagles

Whitby Endeavour are from left, Kevin Barleycorn, Graeme Williams, Graham Cripps.

​The sides likely to battle for the Scarborough Table Tennis League Division 1 title cancelled each other out in a 5-5 draw.

Premier Club Eagles took a 5-4 lead heading into the final match of the night, largely thanks to three wins out of three for Mia Longman, writes Karl Cousins.

However, Corinthians Tigers managed to salvage a draw as Martin Lowe and Glenn Hodgson turned around a 2-1 deficit against Longman and Louis Fell for a 3-2 doubles victory.

Keep It Pimple’s Matthew Rutt had a busy night as his side slipped to a narrow 6-4 defeat to Corinthians Panthers.

Rutt featured in four matches that went the distance, winning two and losing two in the final game.

Panthers’ Dale Symons and Peter Ozon led their side to victory - both ending the night unbeaten in singles.

In Division Two, Premier Club Piranhas produced an impressive 10-0 win against Whitby Endeavour.

Lester Smith led his young teammates to a second win in a row, with Rozlyn Susan Payne and Phoebe O’Brien both delivering on their potential.

Experienced US beat young Premier Club Wolves 6-4.

In an entertaining match only one encounter was completed in three games, four heading into the deciding fifth. Tom Byrne and Derek Harris won two singles each for US, while Benja Buric continued his good form for Premier Club Wolves with another two wins.

In Division Three, Premier Club Penguins beat Premier Club Dolphins 7-3, as two relatively experienced sides battled for the bragging rights.

Penguins’ greater consistency won out, with Jen Fell, Robert Ottoway and Andrew Payne, winning two singles each. Samantha Jameson won two for Dolphins but let slip a 2-1 lead against Payne to just fall short of a treble.