​Danby finish season with home 1-1 draw, Whitby Ladies edged out at North Shields

Katie Hodgson opens the scoring for Danby

With the hosts wanting to finish the season on a high they started with confidence and were linking up well and making strong chances in the away team’s D.

Issy Hogarth showed her strength in the middle of the pitch intercepting passes and driving the team forwards.

The game was fast-paced and end-to-end, but with Christine Tarrant blocking the threats Danby were keeping the ball out.

Danby's Erin Hodgson looks to keep the ball away from a Sunderland Broom player.

After some strong defensive work Pippa Middlemas was driving the ball from the back and with a powerful ball through managed to find Katie Hodgson who beat the Sunderland keeper giving Danby a 1-0 lead before half-time.

The second half continued with the same high-paced play and with some strong play down the right from Alice Hogarth who was running the ball and making some strong passes into the D Danby we’re creating more chances.

Despite Danby’s strong efforts Broom managed to level.

In the final minutes Danby had more chances and Millie Cook was making the Sunderland keeper work, and there were confident runs from Erin Hodgson but the final score was 1-1.

The traditional Danby flag flying at the last game of the season

The player of the match was awarded to Alice Hogarth and Issy Hogarth.

The club would like to thank everyone involved in their season including coach Karen Sanderson and sponsors Ivor and Val from The Hart Inn.

On Saturday, Whitby Hockey Club Ladies travelled to North Shields with a squad of 14 players.

The squad had a slow start, communication was poor and the Ladies were struggling to find their feet. Meanwhile, Shields scored a scrappy goal which gave the visitors the wake up-call they needed.

The second half saw Whitby pass well and make some punishing runs, they had chance after chance of scoring but nothing materialised. Neve Eddon worked well with Millie Storr to try and gain a goal back for Whitby but their efforts were stopped by the Shields keeper.

Players of the match were Natasha Hill for her hard work and determination in defence and Danielle Walker for her resilience throughout the game.