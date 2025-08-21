David Lester leads the way for Scarborough Athletic Club at Escrick 10K Multi-Terrain Race

Scarborough AC members line up at the Escrick 10K Multi-Terrain race

Five Scarborough Athletic Club competed in the popular Escrick 10K Multi-Terrain Race held within the Escrick Park Estate.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Lester was the club’s first finisher and inside the top half of the 584 finishers in 51.28.

He was followed by Hilary Casey, who also was inside the top half overall and the females in 57.03.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other results; Caroline Metcalf 60.04, Julia Webb 60.25, Alison Morgan Harrison-Lee 69.54.

Forty-eight SAC members competed in the sixth race of the club’s Summer Handicap series, and the first finisher on handicap was Mark Bowes.

Kevin Hutchings competed in the Ultra Loop event at the Leeds Temple Newsam Country Park.

The competitors were required to run as many 5K Loops that they could manage inside an eight-hour cut-off.

Kevin completed nine loops and 45km – notably 3km more than the standard road marathon distance, in a total running time of six hours 24 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forty-eight SAC members competed in the sixth race of the club’s Summer Handicap series, held on coastal footpaths around South Bay, starting from the famous Clock Tower on the Esplanade.

The first finisher on handicap was Mark Bowes, who was followed by Sally Kingscott and Hester Butterworth.

The fastest males were led by Daniel Bateson, who was followed by Andrew Hopper and Jonathan Sharp.

The fastest females were led by Anna Giddings, who was followed by Hester Butterworth and Nicola Kidd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twenty club members took part in the Woodlands Scarborough Parkrun.

The first finisher for the club was Glyn Hewitt, who was third overall of 247 and second Over-50.

The club’s females were led by Bridget Macedonski, who was seventh female Overall of 107 and first-Over-60.

All Other Male Results; J. Hopper 4th with a PB, J. Sharp 8th with a PB, G.Elliott-Hobson 22nd, S.Neal 1st Over-55 with a PB, C. Bourne 5th Over-55, C.Brown 9th Over-50, A. Padgham 77th, R.Lillie 1st Over-70, C.Wade 2nd Over-65 with a PB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Other Female Results; N.Kidd 3rd Over-40, L. Bourne 2nd Over-50, F. Hethershaw 4th Over-50, D.Anderson 3rd Over-60, J. Trown 9th Over-45, D. Trown 8th Over-50, N.Edmond 7th Over-55 with a PB, T.Alice-Palmer 8th Over-60.

Volunteers: David Field, Hikari Ford, Anna Giddings. Jill Grinstead, Dale Hepples, Tanya Mace, Mike Padgham, Many and Martin Pepworth, Ellie Waite, Harry and Maureen Whitehouse

Twenty SAC members ran the North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun.

First finisher for the club was Anthony Gough who was fifth overall of 199 and first Over-40 with a PB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Club’s females were led by Hester Butterworth who was second female Overall of 79 and 1st Over-50.

All Other Male Results; M.May 1st Over-60, M. Pepworth 1st Over-55, C.Clayton 4th Over-60, S. Forbes 53rd, D.Lester 13th Over-50, P. Northedge 1st Over-75, D.Fox 2nd Over-75, S. Valente 6th Over-65 with a PB, K.Cousins 18th Over-50.

All Other Female Results; J.Clayton 2nd Over-60, M. D’eath 4th Over-50, B.May 4th Over-60, S. Shepherdson 8th Over-50, C. Bilton 6th Over-45, S.Vaughan 7th Over-45, H.Casey 6th Over-60, M. Pepworth 8th Over-55.

Volunteers; Peter Barnard. Carey Bilton, Hilary Casey, Robert Glover, Victoria O’Neil, Mandy Pepworth, Chris and Jacob Waite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Sewerby Christine Robertson was 10th Female Overall of 145 and 2nd Over-65, Linda Hinchliffe 7th Over-55, Mary Slater 1st Over-75 and Patricia Keenan 2nd Over-70.

All Other Parkruns

Ambleside: Ann Kitto 37th Female overall of 102 and 1st Over-70.

Loughborough: Holly Shepherdson 37th Female overall 83.

Saltburn: Matthew Middleton second overall of 38.

Oldham: Kevin Hutchings 11th Over-60.