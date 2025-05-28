Runner-up Andy Deighton, left, and winner Stuart Thompson, at the Westgate Merit.

Sunday was another sunny but windy day as 46 bowlers entered Westgate’s Singles Merit which was initially played with 3 on the card increased to 5 in the later stages.

The very first game in the preliminary round nearly saw an upset as Allison Roe (North Cliff) nearly eliminated Kevin Gates (Dukes Park) in a 21-20 game.

This was also the score when Tony Bland (Borough) beat Ed McCormack (North Cliff), Harry Old (Hunmanby) eliminated Tim Purcell (Whitby) and Lynn Gates (Borough) won against David Birch.

In the first round proper Andy Deighton (Dukes Park) had a surprisingly comfortable 21-9 win against Richard Jackson (Thongsbridge) while Kevin Gates had another close game, this beating his Dukes Park clubmate Geoff Price 21-19.

This was also the score when Dave Moment (North Cliff) won against Borough’s Tony Bland.

The first game of the third round saw Deighton pushed harder by another visitor, Tony Chambers (Castleford), also winning 21-19 to face Whitby’s Kenny Wale who cruised through 21-9 against Sue Wilkinson (Borough).

Ironically these scores were repeated in the next pair of games with Ian Richardson (North Cliff) winning 21-19 against Mo Chambers (Castleford) and Brian Dalby (Borough) going through 21-9 against Ashley Brunton-Douglas (Eastfield).

In the bottom half Gates won 21-18 against Paul Morgan (Whitby) and Old beat Moment 21-16.

Finally Stuart Thompson (Pontefract) had a 21-114 win against Sue Holdsworth and Billy Holdsworth crushed Steve Dover (Whitby) 21-7.

In the quarter finals Deighton continued his progress with a 21-17 win over Wale to face Richardson who ended Dalby’s hopes by winning 21-12. In the bottom half Old had a 21-19 win against Gates while Thompson beat Billy Holdsworth 21-18.

Deighton then had an emphatic 21-7 win against Richardson while Old took Thompson close before going out 21-19.

The first ends of the final were shared, the score being 7-7 after 4 ends, before Thompson opened up a lead of 13-9 after 9 ends.

Deighton then pulled back to 14-13 down after 13 ends only for Thompson to pull away again to 17-13 after 16 ends.

Deighton replied with a 2 but then could only score a single in reply to 4 from Thompson who wound up the winner by 21-16.

On Saturday morning two small groups of bowlers gathered, one at Eastfield and the other at Hunmanby, to compete for our two allocated places in the Men’s Senior Yorkshire Merit final.

David Birch (Hunmanby) qualified at Eastfield and Chris Dobson (Dukes Park) won through at Hunmanby.

This Friday there will be an Over-60s singles merit at Robin Hoods Bay while on Sunday there is an Open Singles at Eastfield.

Entries for all merits during the summer must be made in advance with the appropriate Competition Secretary for the host club.

After the eighth round of the Monday Evening Singles 2nd Division Eastfield remain on top, but by just 8 points having taken their rest week.

North Cliff C move into second place after a 137-135 win at home to Borough D in which they only won 3 of the 8 games.

Robin Hoods Bay slipped to third place after a 142-121 (5-3) home defeat to Whitby C.

On Tuesday in Division 1 Borough A remain top despite losing 144-168 (4-4) at home to second placed North Cliff A.

The points difference is 157 but North Cliff have had their rest week. Dukes Park A tied 139-139 (4-4) with Borough B to move into fourth place while in the remining match North Cliff B had a 162-113 (7-1) win against Westgate A.

On Wednesday two Division 1 matches were played where teams were unaffected by the Festival. Dukes Park A went top, 5 points ahead of Hunmanby A but having played an extra match, after winning 10-2 (107-64) at home to Hunmanby B. Bridlington Bay B “hosted” Bridlington Bay A and lost 11-2 (97-70).

In the Evening Doubles League Borough A remained on top with a convincing 67-35 (3-1) away win at Eastfield but Hunmanby closed the gap to second place to 3 points with a clean sweep, 84-62 win at home to North Cliff A. Whitby move above North Cliff A into third place with a 77-60 (3-) win at home to Westgate. In the other matches Bridlington Bay won 77-59 (3-1) away to North Cliff B and Borough B won 78-61 (2-2) at home to Dukes Park.

In the Saturday Singles League Division 1 North Cliff A retained their top spot by winning 11-1 (203-121) at home to Eastfield who remain off the bottom of the table as second placed Borough A won 12-0 (210-111) at home to Hunmanby B.

In third place are Whitby who had a 10-2 (189-172) win at home to Dukes Park A while Hunmanby A stand fourth after a 9-3 (165-146) home win against fifth placed Borough B.

In Division 2 Bridlington Bay A opened up an 11 point lead with a 12-1 (200-111) win at Westgate B.

North Cliff B stand second with a 9-4 (184-177) win at Robin Hoods Bay and in the final match Bridlington Bay B had a narrow 7-5 (166-159) win at home to Westgate A.