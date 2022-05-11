First-ever Scarborough Squash Academy junior tournament is a smash hit

HOME TRIO: From left, Oliver Dean, age-group winner George Penfold and Luca James Boyer at Scarborough Squash Academy's first-ever junior tournament Photos by Richard Ponter

The event, based at the Academy at Scarborough Rugby Club, was organised by head coach Lewin Marsden, and included several home players as well as many from around the county.

Marsden said: “It was a wonderful day at the very first ever junior tournament, held at Scarborough Squash Academy on Saturday, and a day in which Scarborough put itself well and truly on the map!

“The day was an unqualified success.

“There was a huge turnout, and fantastic support from parents, club members, and representatives from other clubs around the region.

“We wish to thank everyone who turned up on the day, the juniors who participated, and all those who contributed to bringing about the event, and making it such a fabulous day.

“The competition produced some outstanding matches, and was played in a fantastic atmosphere of friendly rivalry and sportsmanship.

“Special congratulations to the members of the new Scarborough Junior programme, who gave a superb account of themselves and enjoyed playing in their first ever competitive matches.

Scarborough Squash Academy junior Isla Tomlinson gets ready for tournament action

“A very special congratulations to our two junior members, George Penfold, and George Hillier who managed to produce the results of the day by winning their respective groups!

“Also special congratulations to Henry Dickinson and Oliver Dean who were worthy finalists and runners-up.

“Exceptionally well done to all four and well done to all of the Scarborough juniors, who worked very hard to prepare for their first tournament.

“We will be looking to host bigger and better events in the future at the Academy, at both junior and senior level, and if anyone would like to join our new and exciting programme, please feel free to get in touch with either Barons Fitness or me on 0754 721 7170 for more information.”

Scarborough Squash Academy Head Coach Lewin Marsden

The other Scarborough players to take part in the tournament were: Luca James Boyer, Liam Foreman, Amelia Dickinson, Harry Young, Isla Tomlinson and Arthur Henry Train.

Academy players Arthur Henry Train and Liam Foreman

Age-group winner George Hiller, left, and Harry Young