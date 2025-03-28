Gerard Ferre nets Bridlington Table Tennis League Division One Singles title

Bridlington Table Tennis League Division One singles runner-up Caron Holdsworth and winner Gerard Ferre. Photos by Tony Wigley

The second week of the Bridlington Table Tennis League Annual Tournaments have now been completed.

The league’s Division One Singles competition produced some top-class matches, and both semi-finals were extremely competitive, writes Tony Wigley.

Caron Holdsworth defeated her Crazy Gang team-mate Gavin Smithies 22-11, and Gerard Ferre (Barracudas) beat Tony Miller (Cobras) 21-19 in a very close match.

Gerard Ferre saw off Caron Holdsworth by a 22-11 margin in a fast and furious Division One Singles final.

Eventual winners Mike Roebuck and Delphine Kaye in action during the Division Two Doubles final. Photo by Tony Wigley

The Division Two Doubles event is a tactical battle where the players have to work as a team.

Delphine Kaye and Mike Roebuck defeated Carole James and Kevin Raynor by a 19-14 scoreline in the first semi-final.

Vicky Barton and Jon Bell overcame Tina Crockford and Phil Leach 22-13 in the second semi-final.

The final was a tense match as the lead changed hands several times before Delphine Kaye and Mike Roebuck prevailed 22-16 over Vicky Barton and Jon Bell.

Bridlington Table Tennis League Division Two Doubles winners Delphine Kaye and Mike Roebuck. Photo by Tony Wigley

Delphine Kaye enjoyed a very successful week as she also claimed victory in the Wednesday Night Round-Robin Tournament with Paul Wilkinson.

Many thanks to the umpires for their help during the Bridlington Table Tennis League’s annual tournaments.