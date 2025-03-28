Gerard Ferre nets Bridlington Table Tennis League Division One Singles title
The league’s Division One Singles competition produced some top-class matches, and both semi-finals were extremely competitive, writes Tony Wigley.
Caron Holdsworth defeated her Crazy Gang team-mate Gavin Smithies 22-11, and Gerard Ferre (Barracudas) beat Tony Miller (Cobras) 21-19 in a very close match.
Gerard Ferre saw off Caron Holdsworth by a 22-11 margin in a fast and furious Division One Singles final.
The Division Two Doubles event is a tactical battle where the players have to work as a team.
Delphine Kaye and Mike Roebuck defeated Carole James and Kevin Raynor by a 19-14 scoreline in the first semi-final.
Vicky Barton and Jon Bell overcame Tina Crockford and Phil Leach 22-13 in the second semi-final.
The final was a tense match as the lead changed hands several times before Delphine Kaye and Mike Roebuck prevailed 22-16 over Vicky Barton and Jon Bell.
Delphine Kaye enjoyed a very successful week as she also claimed victory in the Wednesday Night Round-Robin Tournament with Paul Wilkinson.
Many thanks to the umpires for their help during the Bridlington Table Tennis League’s annual tournaments.