Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Men's B team beat Beverley and East Riding C

The Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Men's B team

The Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Men’s B team won 6-3 at Beverley and East Riding C in Driffield and District Tennis League Division Three.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PJ Guthrie partnered Jonathan Bramley and they took all three rubbers as did Paul Zac with the young and very accomplished Louis Fell.

Bryan Edwards and Mark White couldn’t improve the scoresheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match was played at a fine standard and was very close, the visitors took the result after winning three out of three tie breaks.

The Men’s A team lost 8-1 at home to a formidable Cherry Burton in the top division.

Liam Mellor and Tom Hunt took the only rubber while Roger Amstell with Rob Berry and Jim Mellor and John Ellison left without a win.

The Men’s C team lost 6-3 to Long Riston at their Hackness home in Division Three in another very competitive match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pick of the home pairs were Steve Brindle with John Reay who took two rubbers on the night.

Paul Jackson with Dave Flinton took the one rubber while Joe Bolland and new member Mark Draper battled hard for no return.

The Men’s D team started the second half of the season with a bye.

The Mixed A team had an excellent win to start the week, triumphing 5-4 at their Hackness home to Pocklington C in Division Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a very close match the pick of the home pairs were Sue Crocker and Rob Berry who took all three rubbers.

Julie Boddy with Paul Jackson took a vital two rubbers while Steve Jepson and Sue Kendall battled hard all evening to no avail.

The Mixed B team lost 6-3 at Sledmere C in Division Four.

The hosts play their matches at three different locations on grass courts on various farms with some distance between them.

It was a close match with the score at three rubbers each going into the final round. Unfortunately the visitors lost all three remaining rubbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maria Jackson with Bryan Edwards took two rubbers and Lisa Gillespie and Steve Brindle taking the one. Vicky Calow and David Flinton left empty-handed.

The Ladies A team also lost 6-3 to a very strong Bridlington team in Division Two.

On a positive note all three pairs took a rubber to share the honours.

Julie Boddy partnered Sue Kendall, Sue Crocker was with Hazel Cross and Judy Milburn played with Lisa Gillespie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ladies B team also lost out by a 6-3 margin at home to Nafferton in Division Four.

The pick of the home pairs were Hannah Longman and Anne Schmuck who took two rubbers on the night.

Jean Blenkiron and Holly Sprintall took the one rubber while Jen Fell and Sarah Hoff couldn’t add to the scoresheet although they came close in a tie-break.