Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club set for new Driffield League season

​Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club’s players are getting ready for the new season.

The tennis club has eight teams in the Driffield and District Tennis League, four in the Men's section, two in the Ladies league and two Mixed teams.

The club is always on the look out for new members who want to play competitive tennis at any level or just to play socially.

Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club is encouraging new members by offering free coaching sessions as an incentive to join.

Also the club has organised two "Come and Try It " sessions on Monday June 12 at 5.00pm and Sunday June 1 at 2.00pm.

The grass courts will be open on May 1.

There is plenty of social tennis available at the club on Thursday mornings, Monday and Friday evenings and Sunday afternoons as well as coaching for both junior and adult players.