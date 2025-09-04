Harry Old pulls off great escape to defeat Paul Morgan in the Over-60s Championship final

From left, runner-up Paul Morgan, Over-60s Championship winner Harry Old and David Muir, who presented the trophy and the prizes, donating the trophy in memory of his late parents, Ray (an Eastfield bowler) and Mary Muir.

On Friday there was the fourth competition for the Muir Memorial Trophy, the Over-60s Championship for the top 16 ranked crown green bowlers from the YCCGBA Over-60s merits.

In the Tea & Biscuits quarter-finals, Russ Turner beat Borough colleague Margaret Light 21-8 while another Borough player, Ken Marshall, had a 21-17 win against Larry Dixon (Westgate). Dave Moment (North Cliff) won 21-16 against Ashley Brunton-Douglas to face Brian Dalby, who won 21-17 against Borough clubmate Caroline Watson.

In the first semi-final Marshall won 21-15 against Turner while Moment beat Dalby 21-20.

In the final Moment led 13-6 after 17 ends before Marshall staged something of a comeback to trail 15-12 after 23 ends.

Moment then scored two 2s to a 2 and a 1 before wrapping the game up 21-15 with 2 singles.

In the main competition, first seed Paul Morgan (Whitby) won his first game 21-15 against his clubmate Tim Purdell to face Dave Clarke (Alverthorpe) who beat Gary Thornton (Borough) 21-10.

Phil Todd (Hunmanby) beat the first winner of this trophy, Chris Dobson (Dukes Park) 21-18 while fourth seed Barrie Watson (Borough) won 21-15 against Geoff Watson (Whitby).

In the bottom half of the draw third seed Robert Child (North Cliff) had a comfortable 2112 win against Kenny Rodgers (Whitby) to set up a quarter-final against Geoff Oldham who won an all-Hunmanby clash against Peter van de Gevel 21-4.

The quarter-final line-up was completed when Ian Richardson (North Cliff) won 21-4 against another Hunmanby bowler,

Jennie Allen who bowled far better than the score might suggest, and Harry Old staged the first of several escapes to beat second see Nigel Trotter 21-20 having been down 16-8 after 16 ends.

Morgan won the first quarter final against Clarke 21-8 to face Todd who eliminated Barrie Watson 21-13. In the other half of the draw another seed fell as Oldham won 21-11 against Child and Old staged a second comeback, this time from first 17-12 down and then from 20-15 down against Richardson to win 21-20. The first semi-final saw Morgan win reasonably comfortably, 21-15. Against Todd while Old came back again, although this time only from 18-15 down to beat his clubmate Oldham 21-18. In the later stages of this game the rain started and just after its conclusion became torrential meaning the final had to be delayed.

In the final Morgan raced into the lead scoring 6 in the first 4 ends before Old sneaked one in. Morgan then scored another 6 but took 5 ends to do so before Old scored another single to make it 12-2.

Three more 2s put Morgan into a seemingly unassailable 18-2 lead before Old scored again.

The green was now beginning to dry a little and Old won three ends to make the score 18-6 only for Morgan to score a single.

Now the game turned around as Old got back in and reeled off 6 winning ends, 4 of them 2s to make the score 19-16 before Morgan scored another single to stand 20-16. Old then staged his fourth escape act taking the next 3 ends to win 21-20.

The trophy and the prizes were presented by David Muir who originally donated the trophy in memory of his late parents, Ray (an Eastfield bowler) and Mary Muir.