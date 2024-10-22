​Hodgsons on target as Danby Ladies Hockey Club lose 4-2 at leaders North Shields

Katie Hodgson

​Danby Ladies Hockey Club made the long trip to tackle league leaders North Shields on Saturday.

The game was high intensity and both teams started strong, it didn’t take long for North Shields to score their first goal.

Danby responded with quickly with Bronwyn Hodgson beating the keeper and levelling the scores.

Sarah Thompson and Chloe Orrell worked well together to carry the ball down the left hand side to create chances for Danby on goal. Kathryn Hogarth and Nikki Graham worked well in the middle of the pitch both defensively and going forward and the game was end to end hockey.

Katie Hodgson, right, scored in Danby's 4-2 loss at leaders North Shields. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Shields managed to beat the Danby defensive with a strong press on goal taking the lead again, but it wasn’t long before Katie Hodgson converted a penalty corner into Danby’s second goal getting the score back level.

However with a couple of quick breaks and confident play the home side managed to score twice again before the half-time whistle.

With the score 4-2 at the break the away side started the second half with confidence and Alice Hogarth was driving forward to create chances for Danby to close the gap and Pippa Middlemas was strong at the back to clear anymore threats from the home team.

Despite a very strong team performance from Danby we were unable to beat the goalkeeper again leaving the final score as 4-2.

Alice Hogarth was Danby’s player of the match with some confident runs and great crosses into the D.