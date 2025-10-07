Hot-shot Barrie Watson earns two trophies at Borough Bowling Club Cups week

Barrie Watson and Russ Turner show off their trophies at Borough BC, presented by president Pete Hodgson.

Borough Bowling Club’s Manor Road green had a busy week after they completed this year’s Club Cups.

First up was the Club Championship Hutchinson Cup, where Barrie Watson faced Shaughan Temple, and, after riding his luck in early exchanges, Watson built an 18-5 lead before Temple made a slight comeback but Watson took the trophy 21-9.

Watson then partnered Russ Turner in the Ted King Shield semi-final against Lill Barr and Bob Wood.

Relative new bowlers Barr and Wood got off to a great start and were 10-4 up before Watson and Turner got into gear and ran out 21-15 winners.

The second semi-final followed a similar pattern with Simon Walker and Joyce Barron running out into a 15-7 lead against Pete Charter and David Longley.

However Charter and Longley battled back to run out 21-15 winners.

The final was a tight affair with Watson and Turner edging into a 10-9 lead after 10 ends and eventually just taking the shield with a 21-16 victory.