Hunmanby's Billy ​Holdsworth snaps up Miller Over-60s Merit win at Borough

​​On Friday Borough hosted their annual Miller Over-60s merit.

The first round saw Ian Richardson scrape through against North Cliff clubmate Ed McCormack 21-20, Chris Dobson (Dukes Park) won by the same margin against Alan Lee (N Cliff) while Lee’s clubmate Nigel Trotter beat Geoff Oldham (Hunmanby) 21-16, writes David Muir.

In the second round Billy Holdsworth (Hunmanby) had a 21-20 win over home player Les Ramm while Richardson saw off another home player, Ronnie Noble, 21-18.

Dave Pryce restored home pride with a 21-7 win against Geoff Watson (Whitby) and Brian Whitehouse (Dukes Pk) ended the hopes of Larry Dixon (Westgate) 21-10.

Denise Dobson (Dukes Pk) went through 21-11 against David Muir (Eastfield) and Harry Old (Hunmanby) had a 21-8 win against Dave Moment (North Cliff).

Gary Thornton (Borough) beat Chris Dobson 21-15 while Trotter had a 21-11 win against Jennie Allen (Hunmanby).

In the quarters Holdsworth won 21-15 against Richardson while Pryce beat Whitehouse 21-10. Old beat Denise Dobson 21-18 while Trotter won 21-13 against Thornton.

The first semi saw Holdsworth hit top form to eliminate Pryce 21-7 while Old had a tougher game before winning 21-16 against Trotter.

The final started as a one-sided affair with Holdsworth leading 17-4. Old then won 7 of the next 8 ends to trail 19-13 before Holdsworth closed the game out to win 21-13.

The next merits are an Open Drawn Pairs at Westgate on Friday 23 August and a Singles, also at Westgate on Sunday 25 August.

The start times are 9.30am, anyone wanting to play must register beforehand as the draws will be made in advance.

