Jo Gates and Shaughan Temple win Nalton Pairs title

Jo Gates and Shaughan Temple won the Nalton Pairs title

Borough Bowling Club held their annual Nalton Pairs competition at the Manor Road green.

The strong pairing of Jo Gates and Shaughan Temple first saw off the tough challenge of Caroline Watson and Robin Daplyn 21-16 and then Bob Wood and Malcolm Stephenson 21-12 to book the first final place.

Trish Jenkinson and Stuart Sherburn beat Eric Truman and Tony Bland 21-18 in an epic first game before beating Rita Bland and Kev Daplyn 21-7 to take the second berth in the final.

The final was neck and neck at 13 all after 17 ends before Jo and Shaughan edged into a 20-13 lead.

Trish and Stuart fought back but couldn’t stop Jo and Shaughan taking the cup 21-18.