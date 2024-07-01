Judy Milburn & Rob Berry star in Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club Mixed A victory

Judy Milburn & Rob Berry shone in Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club Mixed A victory

With a good spell of weather for a change there was plenty of action for the Hackness & Scarborough Club mixed teams in the Driffield & District Tennis League

The Mixed A team in Division Three had another excellent win away at Beeford by seven rubbers to two.

Judy Milburn with Rob Berry had a very good night taking three rubbers with Sue Kendall and Steve Jepson and Julie and Simon Boddy taking two rubbers each.

Altogether a fine victory for a team pushing for promotion.

The Hackness and Scarborough Mixed b team.

The Mixed B team were not so fortunate against local rivals Bridlington B at Hackness also in DivisionThree.

They lost by the narrowest of margins of four rubbers to five.

Mark White and Sue Crocker took two rubbers with Peter Lee and Jilly Pigg and David Flinton and Win Calvert taking one each.

The weather was lovely, the grass courts wonderful to play on and the tea superb.

The Men’s C team were also at Hackness to Brandesburton in Division Three.

The opposition turned up with quite a strong team which resulted in a hard night for the home pairs losing by two rubbers to seven.

On the bright side Peter Lee with David Flinton and James Draper with John Reay took a rubber each. Steve Jepsom and Tony Owen kept up the fight to the end but couldn’t quite make a rubber.

This team have found it tough this season having been promoted last year.

However they are very sound and skilful players who have just found their opposition a little better.