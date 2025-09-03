On Sunday the YCCGBA Singles Merit at Robin Hood’s Bay went ahead in spite of the wildfires.

In the first round Mally Kay (North Cliff) gave Kevin Gates (Dukes Park) a hard run but went down 21-17 while Tim Purcell (Whitby) had a 21-19 win against Tony Chambers (Castleford).

David Muir (Eastfield) also had a close win over Allison Roe (North Cliff) by 21-17 while Tony Throup (Cleckheaton) demolished Geoff Watson (Whitby) 21-8.

Home bowler John Collinson had a good 21-15 win to eliminate Steve Dover (Whitby) while Nigel Trotter was pushed by Joyce Harland before progressing 21-15.

North Cliff’s Adam Chilvers had another good win against clubmate Callum Malone, going through 21-17.

In other games Alan Landers (North Cliff) won 21-15 against Borough’s Tony Bland, Paul Morgan (who had the late bye) fought out a fine game against Stuart Thompson (Pontefract) before winning 21-20 while home star Trish Fewster’s luck ran out in a 21-9 defeat to Ed McCormack (North Cliff).

In the second round Kevin Gates just eased through with a 21-19 win against Lisa Watson (Hunmanby) while Purcell beat Jim Norris (Sheffield) 21-14.

The top half of the draw was completed when Mo Chambers (Castleford) beat Katie Gates (Dukes Park) 2115 and Throup demolished Muir 21-6.

Trotter ended Collinson’s run 21-13 to face Tom Silcock (Barnsley) who was taken to 21-20 by Chilvers. Alan Landers won 21-15 against Pam Watson (Hunmanby) and Paul Morgan strolled though 21-10 against McCormack.

In the first quarter-final Kevin Gates went through 21-16 against Purcell to face Throup who had a 21-6 win against Mo Chambers.

Silcock almost matched him with a 21-7 win against Trotter while Morgan beat Landers 21-16.

Throup faced more of a challenge in the semi-finals but won 21-16 against Kevin Gates to face Morgan who won 21-11 against Silcock.

The final was a ding-dob affair with first Morgan and then Throup having mini-breaks to make the score 13-13 after 12 ends.

Throup then pulled out to 16-13 up before Morgan scored a 2 to make it 16-15. The next 4 ends were shared, all singles, before a 2 put Throup 1 away from a win at 20-17 only for Morgan to score 2 singles.

A single in the 24th end was enough to give Throup the 21-19 win.

On Sunday there is the Rosebowl Doubles Association competition at Dukes Park, a closed competition with entries limited to two pairs per Association member club.