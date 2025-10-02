Mulgrave Bowls Club teams celebrate a superb 2025 season

Mulgrave Bowls Club teams have enjoyed a superb 2025 season.

Mulgrave Bowling Club (MBC), who are based at Lythe, have just completed a successful season in dramatic style.

Competing in the Langbaurgh Triples League (which is three teams of three format) MBC were just four points behind leaders Borough Park who they played in the last league game.

Needing to earn points (two wins, a draw and aggregate win) to win the league Mulgrave BC won all three games to score eight points to top the league by four points.

In the Cleveland Afternoon League (which is two teams of three), MBC had a good season finishing fourth of 17 teams.

In external competitions MBC were represented in the Yorkshire Bowling Association Mens Over-65 Fours and the Yorkshire Bowling Association Mens Over-65 Pairs with the Mulgrave teams reaching the semi-finals of both competitions, which were played at Thirsk Bowling Club.

In the Open Pairs competitions Mulgrave BC were well represented with a pair reaching the semi-finals of the Saltburn Open, with two pairs reaching the semi-finals of the Skelton Open with one of the pairs reaching the final.

In-house competitions were well organised, well supported and competitive.

The MBC winners were:

2024 Singles (held over due to waterlogged green): Brenda Hare

2025 Singles: Ian Welford

2025 Pairs: Brian Farley Joe Jefferson

2025 Triples: Rob Urban, Paul Sykes, Ian Welford

Mulgrave Bowling Club welcome new members and provide advice, encouragement and coaching.

MBC are pleased to announce that the The Tiger Inn, Easington will be the shirt sponsor, starting from 2026.