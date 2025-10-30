Paul Lawton leads the way for Scarborough Athletic Club at Lockton Limping fell race

Scarborough Athletic Club runners at Lockton Limping fell race

Eight Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the third race of the Esk Valley Fell Club’s Winter Races, the Lockton Limping race.

Competitors had to cope with a course of 11.2km with 350m of climb in cold conditions.

The first finisher for the club was Paul Lawton who was up in 11th overall of 133.

Paul was followed by Roger Bailey 62nd, Chris Clayton 70th and eighth Over-60.

Fell League debutant Mark May was 75th and ninth Over-60 and completed the Men’s team placed seventh.

The club’s females were led by Rhona Marshall, who was third Female overall and second Over-40.

Rhona was followed by Hester Butterworth with ninth Female overall and second Over-55.

Julie Clayton closed in for the team which was placed up in 3rd, with 25th Female overall and 2nd Over-60.

The team was backed up by another League debutant Lisa Bourne, who was 30th and sixth Over-55.

Fifteen Scarborough Athletic Club members took part in the Woodlands Scarborough parkrun.

The first finisher for the club was Jamie Ward who was ninth overall of 235 and second Over-45.

The club’s females were led by Nikola Carr Walls, who was second Female overall of 99.

All other Male results; J.Sharp 12th, Hopper 1st Over-55, X. Unanue 1st Junior 10 Yrs, M. Rutt 37th, C. Bourne 3rd O55, D.Lester 4th O50, R.Hyde 13th O55, J. Lambe 14th O55.

All other Female results; F. Hethershaw 1st O50, S.Sayers 3rd O60, M. Padgham 4th O60, L.Lester 6th O50 with PB.

Fifteen club members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.

The first finisher for the club was Martin Pepworth, who was 20th overall of 160 and first Over-55.

The club’s females were led by Bridget Macedonski, who was the fourth-placed Female overall of 73 and second Over-60.

All other Male results; N. Kilroe 3rd Junior 11-14 Boy, S. Kilroe 4th O50, R. Powell 2nd O50, A. Padgham 29th, P. Shepherdson 9th O50, K. Cousins 11th O50.

All other Female results; S. Villiers 4th O60 with a PB, S. Shepherdson 6th O50, N.Edmond 5th O55, M. D’Eath 10th O50, H.Casey 13th O60, M. Pepworth 6th O55, A. Morgan Harrison-Lee 14th O60.