Paul Lawton leads the way for Scarborough Athletic Club in East Yorkshire Cross Country League opener at Bishop Wilton

The Scarborough Athletic Club team line up at the East Yorkshire Cross Country League opener at Bishop Wilton.

Twenty-seven Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the first round of the East Yorkshire Cross Country League, which was held around Bishop Wilton, and consisted of a very tough 10km course.

The first finisher for the club was Paul Lawton who finished eighth overall of 349 and eighth male overall of 222, writes Mick Thompson.

He was followed by in gender order; Ian Spence 18th, Robert Preston 23rd, Christian Brown 36th and third Over-50 on his league debut, Matthew Heaton 49th, and Jamie Ward, who closed in for the team that was fifth of 11 teams in 62nd.

The women’s team finished sixth of 11 teams, and all four team members achieved very good results in their respective age groups.

William Anderson leading the way on his way to winning the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun at Wykeham.

They were led by Hester Butterworth 19th female overall of 126 and third Over-50, Fay Hethershaw 21st and fourth Over-50, Sue Haslam 24th and first Over-70. Jane Hamp closed in for the team in 51st and first Over-65.

Other male results; G. Hewitt 72nd, L. Wood 109th, D.Smart 112th, D. Hepples 138th, M. Rutt 140th, C. Clayton 171st, M. Bowes 180th, J. Lambe 199th & A. Atkinson 200th.

Other female results; M.Fletcher 54th, N. Kidd 61st, S. Noble 62nd, R. Gilbank 70th. Julie Clayton 71st, C. Robertson 77th and 3rd Over-65, L. Gillon 81st & S. Vaughan 123rd.

Three SAC members competed in the Leeds Abbey Dash 10km Road Race.

SAC runners line up before the Bishop Wilton race

Jackson Smith was 103rd overall of 5,598 in a Personal Best time of 32 19.

Dave Lester finished in 49.41 and Lesley Lester 60.36.

Joe Kelly made a notable event, distance and club debut at the Manchester Half Marathon.

He finished up in 1,621st of 9420 male finishers in 1.36.22, the seventh fastest time this year by a male club member.

Victoria O'Neil ran a PB of 2.01.05 and was 2,762nd female of 8755

Paul Chapman competed in only his second half-marathon in over two years, at the Melbourne Half Marathon.

He finished in the top half of the results with 2880th of 5727 males in 1.58.55

At Amsterdam parkrun, Sarah Chadwick was fourth female overall of 74.

Thirty-seven club members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.

William Anderson finished first overall of 182 in a Personal Best (PB) time of 16.33 at Wykeham and almost two minutes ahead of runner-up Ian Hales, all the way from Redhill Nottingham.

Bridget Macedonski led the club’s females when finishing fifth female overall of 74 and first Over-60.

Other Male Results; M. Middleton 7th, P. Smith 1st Over 60, D. Tomlinson 1st Over-55, M. Rutt 38th, R. Sheader 44th, D. Bateson 7th Over-40, J. Lambe 4th Over 55, M. Pepworth 5th Over-55, D. Lester 5th Over-50, P. Shepherdson 6th Over-50, M.Hyde 9th Over-45, P. Barnard 9th Over-55, D. Field 2nd Over-60, K. Cousins 10th Over-50, P. Grahamslaw 4th Over-60, C. Waite 10th Over-45, H. Forkin 3rd Over-75, D. Fox 2nd Over-70. M.Thompson 1st Over-80 – on his penultimate Parkrun before the Over-85s later this month

Other Female Results; K. Rawnsley 1st Over-50, J. Graves 2nd Over-60, N. Kidd 1st Over-40, M. Fletcher 2nd Over-40, S. Fletcher 19th, C. Bilton 4th Over-45, G. Metcalfe 25th, L. Lester 5th Over-45, G. Glegg 1st Over-65, S. Shepherdson 6th Over-60, S. Vaughan 6th Over-45, J. Hudson 11th Over-60, M. Pepworth 4th Over-55 with a PB, A. M Harrison-lee, V. O’Neil 9th Over-45

Helpers; David Bond, Susan Bond, Robert Glover, Mik Lambert, Victoria O’Oneil, Martin Pepworth, Chris Waite, Jacob Waite

At Dalby Forest parkrun, Robert Preston achieved his 13th all-time first place at this parkrun, when heading a total of 164.

Aaron Padgham was 48th overall.

At Sewerby parkrun Linda Hinchliffe was 8th Over-50, Pauline Elliott 9th Over-45, Mary Slater 5th Over-75 and P. Keenan 2nd Over-70.

Rob Powell was 2nd Over-50 and Harry Whitehouse 1st Over-75

At Whitby parkrun, Avril Metcalfe and Sharon Padgham finished 2nd and 3rd Over-60 respectively.

At the Witney Oxon parkrun Lee Wiles was 17th overall of 244 and Helen Layton third Over-40.

At Oldham parkrun, Kevin Hutchings finished as the fifth Over-55.