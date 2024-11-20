Robbie Preston and Rhona Marshall sparkle at Saltergate Gallows for Scarborough Athletic Club
The race, entitled Saltergate Gallows, is one of the toughest of the series with 20km in length and 500m of climb.
Robert Preston was the first finisher for the club with 11th overall of 144.
He was followed by Paul Lawton in 15th, Matthew Jones 16th and third Over-45 and Glynn Hewitt in 50th completed the Men’s scoring team which was second overall of 13.
Rhona Marshall led the club’s females with fourth overall and second Over-40.
She was followed by Sue Haslam 13th and first O70, and club and Fell League debutant Marianne Boreheim, whose 19th place closed out the second team overall of 10.
The Women’s team was backed up by Jane Hamp 23rd Female and first O65, and Julie Clayton 31st and third O55. The Men’s team was backed up by Dale Hepples 63rd, Matt Machouki 64th, and Mark May 75th.