Scarborough Athletic Club's Kevin Archer wins British Masters Indoor Athletics Championships gold medal

This latest event was staged at the Lee Valley Arena in Edmonton, North London.

In the Men’s Indoor 800 metres final the in-form Archer was the gold medallist in 2.39.33.

Six Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the seventh, and final fixture of the North Yorkshire and South Durham Cross Country League, which was held at Caedmon School in Whitby.

In the opening race for Under-11s, which had a record 48 runners, Florence Carr finished 24th girl.

The Under-13 race, which had 36 runners, included Lily-Mae Hirst who made a notable late league debut to finish 21st Girl.

Alfie Carr achieved a season’s best result with a points scoring ninth- placed boy.

Harry Whitehouse ,who also made a league debut, was third Over-70.

Scarborough Athletic Club's Alfie Carr in action

Mick Thompson finished first Over-80 in the race for Over-65 men and Senior Women to end the season as the first in his age group, after competing in all seven races for the first time in 10 years.

Mark May, who competed for the sixth time in the top class race for Senior Men only, headed 13 finishers.

Fourteen SAC members took part in the second running of the North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun.

Ozzy Stringer was the first overall of 139 and set a new overall course record time of 17.01 by 24 seconds.

He also achieved the highest Age Graded Score at this Parkrun of 80.51%.

Scarborough AC’s age group course record holders total was increased by Mary Slater who achieved the Over-70 record, and Julie Clayton improved her Over-55 course record with a Personal Best (PB).

Sarah Noble led the club’s females when finishing fifth female overall of 67 in a PB.

Other results including PBs, Men: D. Bateson 3rd overall and 1st Over-40 and PB., C. Brown 5th overall and 2nd Over-45, D. Smart 1st Over-50, H. Whitehouse 2nd Over-70. R. Hyde 12th Over-50, R. Gough 4th Over-70.

Women: S. Marr 2nd Over-50, A. Metcalfe 5th Over-60 with a PB, W. Pattison 10th Over-50.

The Sewerby Parkrun has seemingly lost the tag of the club’s favourite Parkrun when only three club members took part at the latest event.

Elsa Lees was 17th female overall of 71 and third 11-14.

Pauline Elliott was sixth Over-40 and Alan Keenan was first Over-75.

Glen Shelton was the only club member in action at the Dalby Forest Parkrun.