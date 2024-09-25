Scarborough Amateur Boxing Club’s rising stars sparkle at home show at Scarborough Cricket Club

Riley Wilford is named as winner in his fight on the Scarborough ABC show at Scarborough CC. PHOTOS BY WANDERING PHOTOGRAPHY

​Scarborough Amateur Boxing Club hosted their first evening of amateur boxing of the season at Scarborough Cricket Club.

The enthusiastic capacity crowd played their part throughout as they cheered and encouraged all the boxers.

To get the evening started two Scarborough ABC 13-year-olds, Bobbie Fields and Ollie Cooper, took part in non-decision skills bouts which provide a stepping stone, for under 16 year olds, from the many hours of gym work to performing in front of a live crowd.

Both found themselves facing opposition from out of town and displayed excellent levels of fitness, boxing skills and general ringcraft, especially for youngsters who were both making their debut appearances.

Harry Sheader on the Scarborough ABC show at Scarborough CC. Photos by Wandering Photography

The first competitive bout saw Westway’s talented Freddie Farley face Doncaster’s Plant ABC’s Jenson Jobber.

Following three, highly competitive rounds of skillful boxing, an extremely close, split decision, was finally awarded to Jobber.

Scarborough ABC's Frankie Kneeshaw then took to the ring against former adversary, Halifax’s Archie Wakefield.

Both youngsters set a fast pace as they attempted to gain any form of advantage over each other. However, over the three hard-fought, close rounds, it appeared a determined Wakefield perhaps managed to land the more telling blows. This was confirmed when the judges decision went his way.

Frankie Kneeshaw was edged out in his fight on the Scarborough ABC show. Photo by Wandering Photography

Determined Scarborough ABC boxer Spencer Taylor then stepped through the ropes against Liam Morrison (Willerby Carr BC).

Taylor had to make full use of his height and reach advantages, in order to keep the more experienced, heavy punching Morrison at arms length with effective use of his jab. After three very close rounds a split decision went the way of a jubilant Taylor.

Scarborough's Riley Wilford was then cheered into the ring, along with Hull boxer Jacob Gibb (Lionheart BC).

Wilford looked to impose his presence as he let meaningful shots go with both hands, before moving out of range to avoid hurtful counter punches. This pattern continued into the second round, Gibb getting trapped for long periods on the ropes, unable to find his target when trying to fire back. As the round came to an end, his coach demonstrated excellent corner work and compassion, as he retired his young charge to save him from further punishment.

Riley Wilford wins his fight at the Scarborough ABC show. Photo by wandering Photography

With locals in the ascendancy, the baton was passed to Logan Miah as he faced off against Bradford’s Haider Ali Mohammed Akhter.

As the first bell sounded, heavy blows were immediately exchanged, at a ferocious rate.

In a bout that certainly wasn't for the faint-hearted, it was the determined Miah who managed to land the finishing blows that forced the referee to intervene in the second round to save a very brave Akhter, from further punishment.

Yet again the crowd cheered both boxers after such an exciting exhibition of amateur boxing.

With a tough act to follow, Miah's clubmate, Nico Dale entered the ring looking for revenge against former opponent, Alfie Moore of Priory Boxing Club.

As soon as the opening bell chimed, both boxers took to the centre of the ring, Dale immediately making effective use of his jab.

Throughout the three rounds, it was the clever use of Dale's jab that proved to be the difference between the two rivals. With the Scarborough boxer moving and turning effectively to score with sharp, straight shots, stepping in and out of range as he did so for the full three rounds, in order to avoid Moore's heavy blows.

Again, it was only a very close points decision that separated them, but it was Dale's hand raised in victory once the judges cards were totalled up.

It was then over to Scarborough’s Danny Kelwick, who stepped up to face South Derby’s Ruben Taylor.

Kelwick appeared to land the heavier, more frequent, blows from long range against a brave,determined, opponent. Into the second round Taylor changed tactics, as he stood off to, cleverly, entice Kelwick into close range heavy exchanges, particularly when on the ropes.

It seemed that the final round would decide the winner. As both fought out the final session at a high tempo, it looked as if it was Kelwick who had, perhaps, scored the cleaner shots.

Again, the judges decision was given over to be announced and to the apparent surprise of the majority of the crowd, a narrow split decision was given to Taylor.

Next up was Scarborough’s popular Harry Sheader to face South Derby’s Kieran Lager.

It was clear Sheader had a considerable height and reach advantage as he immediately looked to keep matters at long range. With excellent use of his straight shots as his opponent advanced, Sheader appeared to settle quickly into his rhythm. However, a very determined Lager began to up the pace throwing his shots in combinations in the process, in a close-fought first round.

In the second round a similar pattern of boxing followed with Lager perhaps out-working Sheader but with neither landing, particularly, heavy blows. The final round was again fought at high pace, again both boxers gave it their all, as a high volume of punches were exchanged before the bell brought the bout to an end, as a points victory went the way of Lager.

Having seen two defeats in a row for clubmates, a serious looking Joe Marshall got into the ring against Bradford stylist Junaid Khan.

Marshall was the stronger, heavier hitting boxer. However Khan demonstrated good use of the ring as he threw scoring blows while moving from side to side in a very close first round. The second round saw both adopt similar tactics, but with Marshall now looking to up his workrate and cut the ring down against an elusive Khan. This resulted in Khan throwing more combination shots, as the crowd roared both boxers on.

Into the final round, it appeared Marshall understood how he might need a stoppage to secure victory, as he bravely pushed forward in search of landing a knockout blow. However, Khan stuck to his tactics of avoiding any punishment behind a good defence, countering effectively where possible to see out the round and secure a points victory.