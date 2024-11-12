Scarborough Athletic Club duo Avril Metcalfe & Mike Padgham celebrate parkrun landmarks at Sewerby

Avril Metcalfe and Mike Padgham celebrate their parkrun landmarks at Sewerby.

​An above average number of Scarborough Athletic Club members took part in the Sewerby parkrun, mainly to join Avril Metcalfe and Mike Padgham celebrating significant parkrun landmarks.

Avril completed her 150th after starting parkruns as an Over-50 and was 67th female overall of 115 and seventh Over-60, writes Mick Thompson.

Mike, who started his parkruns as an Over-55, finished ahead of 20 Males and was ninth Over-65.

Other Male Results; D.Lester 1st Over-50, M. Pepworth 16th Over-55, P. Barnard 21st Over-55, S.Valente 7th Over-65, M. Webster 14th Over-60, P. Grahamslaw 16th Over-60, M. Thompson 1st Over-85.

Other Female Results; Hester Butterworth 4th Female Overall of 116 and 1st Over-50, L. Milne 4th Over-55, J. Graves 1st Over-60, C. Robertson 1st Over-65, D. Trown 2nd Over-50, L. Hinchliffe 5th Over-50, S. Villiers 6th Over-60, C. Bilton 11th Over-45, J. Miller 8th Over-50, K. Smith 2nd Over-65, A. Jordan 13th Over-55, L. Lester 12th Over-45, S. Parsons 9th Over-60, M. Slater 2nd Over-65, M. Pepworth 17th Over-55, P. Keenan 4th Over-70, J. Hudson 10th Over-60, L.Bayes 5th Over-70.

At the New Earswick (York) parkrun, Harry Whitehouse was the third-placed O75, and at Beverley Westwood parkrun Lee Wiles finished 227th overall of 320 runners.

At Doddington Hall (Lincoln) parkrun, Val Parkin was 69th female overall of 123 and first O55, and at Oldham parkrun Kevin Hutchings was 11th O55.