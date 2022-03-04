Scarborough Athletic Club runners hit Personal Best form at Snake Lane 10 Mile Road Race

Scarborough Athletic Club runners line up before the Snake Lane 10 Mile Road Race

Twelve achieved personal best times for the 10 Mile distance.

The first finisher for the club and sixth overall of 1301 was James Kraft who achieved an extremely notable best time of 55.35.

This bettered his time back in 2007 when finishing second overall at the Wykeham 10-Mile Race, which was then the main club race prior to the Yorkshire Coast 10K launching two years later.

Andy Messenger followed in 35th with a PB of 60.18 and Glyn Hewitt completed the men’s team, which finished runners-up, with a 62.32 PB.

The club’s women runners were led home by Rhona Marshall who finished sixth female overall of 612 in 64.59.

Rebecca Dent followed in 45th with a seven-minute PB of 74.06.

Claire O’Neil closed in for team with a PB of 81.16

Scarborough Athletic Club runners in action at the Snake Lane 10 Mile Road Race

Other Male Results and PBs: P. Lawton 68.13, D. Field 77.20, C. Bourne 77.55, T Carrington 78.22, D. Marshall 78.50 PB, A. Atkinson 84.38, R. Broadley 86.19 and 3rd Over-70, C. Wade 92.19, A. Doody 97.09 P.B. H. Whitehouse 98.00 PB, T. Rawling 122.52

Other Female Results and PBs: J. Trown 84.19 PB, N. Doody 84.38 PB, L. Bourne 86.00, M. Fletcher 87.15 PB, D. Trown 90.19 PB, M. Padgham 95.35, L. Hinchliffe 99.42, J. Kettlewell 101.38, S. Houghton 102.23.

The club’s second claim Bronwen Owen competed for Leeds City Athletic Club at the English National Cross-Country Championships, which were held at the famous Parliament Fields course in West London.

After three consecutive victories at the Welsh National Championships, she switched to lead her club to a team victory after finishing third of 1,010 top class club runners.

Twenty-six Scarborough Athletic Club members took part in the first-ever North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.

Daniel Bateson was the first for the club over the two-lap course when finishing fifth overall and second Over-40 of 207.

Sarah Noble led the club’s females in sixth overall of 92.

As this was the first Parkrun at this venue, five club members set Age Group Course Records after their first placings; Evie Lees JW 15-17, Andrew Hopper VM50, Julie Clayton VW55, and Shirley Field VW60.

Other male results: D. Smart 3rd Over-50, A. Gough 3rd Over-40, T, Carrington 25th, D, Field 2nd Over-55, H. Coles 2nd 11-14, C. Clayton 3rd Over-55, G, Shelton 4th Over-60, P. Barnard 10th Over-55, M. England 4th 11-14, R. Gough 4th Over-70, M.Thompson 2nd Over-80.

Other female results: Lees 2nd 11-14, V. O’Neil 3rd Over-40, S. Marr 8th Over-50, S. Vaughan 7th Over-40, A. Metcalfe 5th Over-60, S. Parsons 4th Over-55, C. Bilton 11th Over-40, S, Carr 7th Over-60, W. Pattison 14th Over-50.

Seven Scarborough AC members took part in the latest Sewerby parkrun on Saturday.

Neil Scruton was first for the club in 10th overall of 143 and as usual first Over-70.

Pauline Elliot led a club trio in second Over-40.

Other male results: Mike Padgham 2nd Over-65, Alan Keenan 1st Over-75.

Other female results: Hester Butterworth 2nd Over-50, Mary Slater 2nd Over-70, Patricia Keenan 3rd Over-70.

Scarborough AC’s Jennie Kettlewell was the 31st female overall of 78 at the latest Dalby Forest parkrun on Saturday morning.

Ekaitz Enanue was the fifth Over-40.

Harry Whitehouse took part in the Watermead Country Park parkrun at Syston Leicester.