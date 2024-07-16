Scarborough Athletic Club’s Julia Webb impresses at Lakeland Trail race

Julia Webb.

Julia Webb competed in the Lakeland Trail 23km race which was run around Ambleside and consisted of a 23km course with 2,600 feet of climb.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julia completed this tough event in 4 hours 1 minute which was most notably 45 minutes faster than her time in 2021!

Kevin Hutchings competed in the Royton Trail Race which was over a 6.5-mile course, and which he completed in 62.56 and 181st overall of 261.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Sewerby parkrun, Rob Powell was 18th overall of 215 and second Over-50.

Julia Webb.

Other results: Linda Hinchliffe 8th Over-50, Pauline Elliott 1th Over-45, Mick Thompson 2nd O80, Mary Slater 1st O75, Patricia Keenan 4th O70.

At Dalby Forest parkrun, Ellie Waite was 24th female of 43 and fifth O40, while Adie Atkinson was sixth O60.

At Whitby parkrun, Duncan Smart was 13th overall of 90 and third O55 with a PB.

Matt Rutt was 15th and Sarah Noble fourth female overall of 35.