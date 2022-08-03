Scarborough Athletic Club's Paul Lawton races to victory at York Chocolate 10K event

Scarborough Athletic Club runners impress at York Chocolate 10K event

This course is on and around the York Knavesmire, and which passes by the site of the former Terry’s Chocolate factory.

Paul Lawton finished first overall of 245 in 39.22. Nicola Doody headed all the club’s females when finishing 16th female overall and fourth Over-45.

The club achieved some very good results in the veteran female and male age groups.

Scarborough Athletic Club's Daniel Bateson at Cock Howe

Ann Kitto headed all the Over-65 females and Hilary Casey all the Over-60s.

Club chairman David Field was second Over-55, Chris Wade second Over-60 and Adrian Atkinson third Over-Over-45.

Other female results in gender order: 20. J. Trown, 22. M. Fletcher, 26. D. Trown, 28. K. Wills, 65. J.Fish, 130. J. Hopkins, 148. W. Pattison, 151. M. Day.

Andrew Doody was 97th overall.

Twenty-one club members took part in the latest North Yorkshire Waterpark Parkrun.

Joseph Merron made a notable debut when he was the first finisher for the club and 11th overall of 155.

Nikki Carr Walls led the club’s female Parkrunners once again, after finishing first female overall of 68.

David Field and Dale Hepples joined the many volunteers who enable this popular weekly event to take place.

Other male results: S. Forbes 18th overall, A. Carr 3rd 11-14, D. Fox 2nd Over-70, C. Wright 1st Over-65, D. Lester 5th Over-45 PB, P. Barnard 7th Over-55, M. Padgham 2nd Over-65, M.Thompson 1st Over-80, R, Gough 3rd Over-70.

Other female results: N. Doody 1st Over-45, R, Frank 2nd Over-50, S. Kingscott 4th Over Over-45 PB, A. Hornsby 5th Over-55, A. Metcalfe 1st Over-60, L. Lester 4th Over-45 PB, S. Tait 6th Over-55, S. Vaughan 8th Over-40, F. Carr 4th 11-14, N. Edmond 8th Over-55 PB, S, Carr 4th Over-60 PB.

Neil Scruton and his two grandsons took part in the Beverley Westwood Parkrun.

Neil was 17th overall of 200 and first Over-75.

Seb and Alex Scruton finished third and fourth respectively 11-14 males.

Two club members took part in the latest Rother Valley Parkrun.

Robert Preston was 7th overall of 280. Sarah Marshall finished 47th of 110 females and fourth Over-45.

Glyn and Lorraine Hewitt took part in the Cinder Track Whitby Parkrun.

Glyn finished second overall of 117 and first Over-50.

Lorraine Hewitt was 17th of 42 females and fifth Over-50.

Aaron Padgham and his mother Melanie Padgham took part in the latest Sewerby Parkrun.

Aaron finished 34th overall of 177, and Melanie was 13th overall of 65 females and second Over-60.

A week earlier, Robbie Preston competed in the famous Tolkien Pennine Trail Race, which is based at the Stonyhurst College Clitheroe.

The course consisted of a testing 11-kilometres with 560 feet of elevation.

Preston ran very well to finish third overall of 280 in 44.37.

Five club members competed in the fourth race of the Esk Valley Fell Club Summer League races, that started and finished at Chop Gate.

The club’s fell runners maintained a recent string of impressive results in the league, when Dan Bateson finished first overall and our female team of Rhona Marshall and her mother Sue Haslam, between them scored enough points for a first team score after Rhona finished 3rd and Sue 6th overall plus first Over-65.

Robbie Preston was 14th overall and Neil Scruton 45th and first Over-75.

Six club members competed in various triathlon events based at the Castle Howard stately home.

The above average hot weather, strong winds over and hilly courses increased the challenge for all and especially for those who are not regular triathletes.

In the Super Sprint event which consisted of a 400-metre swim/ 20-metre cycle/ four-kilometre run, Hester Butterworth finished fifth female overall and first Over-50.

Three female club members competed in The Gauntlett race that was consisted of the official Half Ironman distance with: 1.9-kilometre Swim / 56-mile cycle/ half-marathon run.

Sarah Noble headed the trio after finishing 16th and sixth Senior. She was followed by; Julie Clayton 20th and fourth Over-50 and Nikki Carr Walls 25th and eighth Senior.

Duncan Smart competed in the Standard Duathlon which consisted of a 11-kilometre run 28-mile cycle and a further seven-kilometre run.

He completed this tough event in seventh overall and 1st Over-50.

Lisa Baker competed in a Standard (Olympic) Distance event for the first ever time. It consisted of a 1500-metres swim, 40-kilometres cycle and a 10,500 metres and included top class athletes.

Lisa hung on well to finish 17th of the Over-40s and ahead of 10 females overall.

On July 23, Neil and Margaret Scruton took part in the South Shields Parkrun.

Neil was 29th overall of 222 and first Over 75. Margaret was first Over-70.

Lynn Watson took part in the Alexander Parkrun Manchester and finished 50th female overall of 107 and 1st Over-60.

Three club members took part in the Dalby Forest Parkrun.