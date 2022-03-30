Scarborough Athletic Club's Rebecca Dent clocks personal best time at Sheffield Half Marathon

From left, Graeme and Hilary Casey and Rebecca Dent at the Sheffield Half Marathon

On an above average warm weather for the race, Rebecca Dent continued her recent improved road race times with a Personal Best (PB) time of 1 hour 40 minutes.

She was followed by Graeme Casey who also achieved a PB of 1 hour 47 minutes, and Hilary Casey who achieved her best time in her new Over-60 age group of 2 hours 25 minutes.

Sharon Houghton competed in her first half marathon for 12 years when she joined over 25,000 runners at the Cardiff Half Marathon.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharon Houghton in action at the Cardiff Half Marathon

In above average warm weather for March, she competed in her first road race in the Over-65 age group and finished in 2 hours 15 minutes.

Two SAC members competed in the Edale Skyline Fell Race, which consists of a 21-mile unmarked course in the Peak District which has 4,590 feet of climb and is seen as a rehearsal for the famous Yorkshire Three Peaks Race.

Daniel Bateson finished 17th overall of 198 and second Over-40 in 3 hours 17 minutes.

Nikki Carr Walls made a notable return to extreme race events when finishing ninth female overall in 3 hours 55 minutes, which had a 10-hour cut-off and 18 starters failed to finish.

Eighteen club members were joined by four of their dependents at the latest North Yorkshire Waterpark Park Run.

The first finisher for the club was Glyn Hewitt who finished in second overall of 152, and set a new course record for Over-50 men.

Existing age group course records were also improved by Neil Scruton in the Over-70 Men and by Jayne Graves in the Over-55 Women.

In addition to setting a new age group record, Neil was part of a most notable three generation age group at this event.

He was joined by his wife, son, daughter-in-law, and two grandsons.

His wife Margaret was first-placed Over-70 female, son Nick was third Over-45 in his first Parkrun for seven months, and daughter-in-law Jenny completed her first ever Parkrun.

Grandsons Seb, aged six and Alex, aged eight, finished 4th and 5th respectively against boys up to 11 years old and with personal best times.

It is a Parkrun rule that children Under-11 must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or appropriate adult of the parent’s choice, and such seemed to be of equal benefit at times during the two-lap course!

Sarah Noble led the club’s females when finishing fifth female overall of 65.

Other male results and PBs: M. Middleton 5th overall, D. Smart 3rd Over-50 and PB, S. McEwan 29th overall, A. Marrs 6th Over-45 and PB, R. Hyde 10th Over-50 and PB, E. Unanue 7th Over-40, R. Gough 4th Over-70 and PB, M. Thompson 1st Over-80

Other female results and PBs: S. Marr 5th Over-50, A. Metcalfe 6th Over-60 and PB, N. Edmond 6th Over-55, S, Carr 8th Over-60, W. Pattison 14th Over-50.

Eight club members took part in the latest Sewerby Parkrun.

Evie Lees was first for the club in 28th female overall of 80 and first Age 15-17.

Alan Keenan was the club’s sole male runner and was first Over-75 once again.

Other female results: P. Elliott 6th Over-40, S. Vaughan 11th Over-40, M.Slater 2nd Over-70, P. Keenan 3rd Over-70, L. Bayes 4th Over-70, R. Newton 3rd Over-65.

At Dalby Forest Parkrun, Robert Preston was third overall of 110 and Mitchell England third 11-14.

David Fox was 48th overall of 101 at Whitby Parkrun, and second Over-70.