The Owls claimed victory

It was a great start from Barracudas with strong attacking from Beth Rowley and Emily Hinchcliffe in centre and wing attack.

Captain Charlotte Deller also made an early interception and turnover for Barracudas to pull ahead.

Sirens then pulled back with their shooters Jaine Bickerdike and Holly Hornsby on top form.

SNC Barracudas

At the end of the first quarter Sirens led 5-4.

At the start of the second quarter Sirens attack came out strong and quick, led by Leanne Anderson and Jo Smith. Barracudas responded well but not enough to stop the Sirens staying on top.

Sirens wing defence Bex Wilkinson defended the circle edge, making it difficult for Barracudas to get close to the post.

By the end of the second quarter Sirens kept their slender lead at 11-10.

Barracudas took a quick centre pass and some long throws into the circle for shooter Hayley Watson to then convert to goals.

The Barracudas defence strongly defended the circle and showed good communication to intercept some passes.

Goalkeeper Hattie Minor managed to intercept a ball as Bickerdike took a shot.

There were some closely contested rebounds between Sirens defence Emily Castleton and Rachel Pashby and Barracudas Shooters Oliva Duffin Smith and Megan Simpson.

Wing defence for Barracudas Abigail Pollard got a great interception on a centre pass that saw them back on the offensive.

The third quarter ended with Barracudas having edged ahead with 17 goals to 15.

The last quarter saw Barracudas wing attack Hannah Stephenson make some great passes into the circle. These were then converted to goals by the shooters.

Sirens tried to pull back with some great attack by Sharron Agar, but a strong defence from Barracudas, with some great interceptions and tur overs, meant that at full- time Barracudas managed to win 23-20.

The Barracudas player of the match went to goal defence Deller and Sirens centre Anderson was their star player.

Owls claimed a 19-11 win against Wheatcroft.

The Owls arrived expecting a tough game after losing to Wheatcroft 17-3 last term.

Although Wheatcroft were a player down, they fought hard with Hollie Lealman (GK) receiving player for their team.

Owls have improved significantly since the start of the season, now becoming much more consistent.

The Owls player of the match was awarded to Emily Langley (WA).