Scarborough Table Tennis League: Mia and Ashley shine in Premier Club win against Scalby Old Boys

Top side Premier Club A defeated Scalby Old Boys 8-2.

From the winning side, Ashley Hodgson and Mia Longman both hit trebles.

Club’s third player Naomi Edwards defeated Alistair Hitchinson but narrowly lost to both Matthew Rutt and Matty Whilde in seesaw matches that were decided in the last game. In particular the match with Whilde could hardly have been closer with the Old Boy running out 14-12 winner in the final end.

Third-placed Corinthians A were worthy 9-1 winners against new boys Picadore B, Martin Lowe and Gary Connolly were undefeated.

Piotr Ozon couldn’t quite secure a perfect night for Corinthians with his defeat against Picador.

In Division Two, leaders Hobnobs fielded a strong side of Noel Seery, Stuart Robinson and John Warburton yet conceded three points to Net Prophets whose Lester Smith outfought Noel Seery.

Robinson was unbeaten for the player of the match award.

Oddballs’ Derek Harris and John Farrell both hit trebles in an 8-2 defeat of Whitby Endeavour.

In a fascinating match featuring two defensively-minded players, Whitby’s Graham Cripps edged Frank Horswell 5-11, 11-8, 11-6, 9-11, 11-5.

Kevin Barleycorn secured Whitby’s second win with a straight games defeat of Horswell.

Oddballs’ win helped close the gap on second-placed Net Prophets.

Phoenix B’s 5-5 draw with Eraserblades A was the pick of the matches in Division Three, three of the 10 rubbers going the distance.

Tony Craven’s narrow win over Phoenix’s Morgan Grunwell ensured that he finished the night unbeaten.

Fellow Eraserblade Tony Rudge featured in two five-game epics - winning against Samson Grunwell, yet losing to Isaac Grunwell. Both Isaac and Morgan Grunwell won two matches for Phoenix but the same two failed to beat Eraserblades doubles pairing Craven and Steve Miller.

Resurrection continued their impressive run of wins with a 9-1 defeat of Ping Pongthers.

Jill Robinson took the sole point for Pongthers by beating John Korner and came close to a shock defeat of John Loftus who held out across five games.

Brian Goodliffe hit a treble but Eraserblades B failed to notch another point in a 7-3 defeat to Phoenix A.