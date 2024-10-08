Sporting champions pass on top tips to next generation of stars and coaches at CU Scarborough’s SportsFest 2024

Adam Whitehead at CU Scarborough's SportsFest.

The next generation of potential sports stars and coaches heard what it takes to make it to the very top at CU Scarborough’s SportsFest 2024.

Special guests at the four-day event, which saw secondary school and sixth form pupils take part in more than 100 interactive sports coaching and sports science workshops and seminars, included former Commonwealth champion swimmer Adam Whitehead and Thai boxing world champion Rachael Mackenzie.

The pair, who are Youth Sport Trust athlete mentors, took part in the sessions alongside the young participants as well as passing on their knowledge and experience from many years in their respective sports.

Current CU Scarborough students helped deliver the workshops which included badminton, football, rugby, strength conditioning and others. Guests from Scarborough Rugby union Football Club and North Riding County Football Association also took part.

Thai boxing world champion Rachael Mackenzie at CU Scarborough SportsFest 2024.

Whitehead, a Coventry University graduate who competed in the 2000 Sydney Olympics before winning gold at the 2002 Commonwealth Games, said: "Coaches were instrumental in my sporting career.

"There's absolutely no way I'd have got to compete at the Olympics or won the Commonwealth Games without them.

"They are fundamental to the success of athletes and we need to invest in our coaches to keep sport in this country really successful.

"If you want to get into coaching then it's really important to learn from the best. In anything in life, if we can watch what others are doing and learn from them that's a great start, but also be your own person and master the art yourself."

Thai boxing world champion Mackenzie added: “Sport has the opportunity to not just build those athletic skills and those health-related qualities but also to build qualities that are relevant to jobs across any field. When we introduce young people to sport, no matter their age, if we can keep that passion we’re building not just healthy bodies but also healthy contributions to the wider society.”

Sportsfest 2024 highlighted CU Scarborough’s new level 4 Higher Technical Qualification (HTQ) Community Coaching for England course which blends theoretical knowledge with practical skills, offering hands-on experience in real-world settings.

Andrew Davis, CU Scarborough tutor in Sport Performance and Coaching, said: “It has been truly inspiring to see so many students from schools and colleges across the region engage with SportsFest. The event is a statement of what we at CU Scarborough can offer: a practical, hands-on education for students passionate about sport and keen to pursue a career in this exciting industry.

“By working with local stakeholders - gyms, sports clubs and equipment suppliers - our HTQ provides real-world experience and the practical skills students need to excel in the sports sector. The overwhelmingly positive feedback confirms that this programme is the perfect launchpad for future coaches and leaders within sport."