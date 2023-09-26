News you can trust since 1882
The Cobras see off The Rats 9-0 in Bridlington Table Tennis League opener

Reigning champions Cobras overwhelmed The Rats 9-0 in Division One of the Bridlington Table Tennis League.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 26th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Michael Roebuck claimed two wins on his debut for Barracudas in Division One.
Michael Roebuck claimed two wins on his debut for Barracudas in Division One. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY

Chris Deegan, Ben Copley and Peter Clarkson claimed maximum points in the opening week of the new season, writes Tony Wigley.

The Crazy Gang scraped home 5-4 in a tight finish against James Builders, Paul Wilkinson and Roy West both scored twice and Caron Holdsworth added one singles win.

Simon James raced to his first hat-trick of the campaign and Jacob James gave strong support with one singles win.

Sandie Edwards bagged a hat-trick for Quality Service in Division Two.
Sandie Edwards bagged a hat-trick for Quality Service in Division Two.
Barracudas prevailed 6-3 against The Seasiders thanks to doubles from Roy Hill, Tony Wigley and Michael Roebuck who was making his Division One debut.

John Ockenden showed stern resistance as he shot a brace in reply for the Seasiders.

Quality Service overcame The Avengers 8-1 in Division Two, with maximum points from Sandie Edwards, Kevin Raynor, and a Paul Senior double, Vicky Barton scored a win for the Avengers.

Air Benders crushed Spin Doctors 9-0 thanks to maximums from Tom Ryan, John Ockenden and debutant James Thomsen.

Mad Batters are in close pursuit after an impressive 8-1 victory over The James Gang.

Robert Deegan and Phil Leach scored maximums and Alan Fumagalli a double, Harrison James claimed a win in reply.

Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson won the Round/Robin singles tournament, this event takes place every Wednesday at 7pm.